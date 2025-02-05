Kashmir Solidarity Day observed

JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) The Kashmir Solidarity Day here on Wednesday was observed with full enthusiasm to support the Kashmiri people's just struggle for their right to self-determination.

A rally was taken out from the DC office under the auspices of district administration to show complete solidarity with the Kashmiris in their freedom struggle from illegal Indian Occupation.

The rally culminated at the press club.

Deputy Commissioner Ali Akbar Bhinder led the rally and officials of education, Health, Livestock, Environment, Civil Defence departments, Media persons, NGOs, members of civil society and students participated in the rally.

The participants were carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans in favour of Kashmiris' struggle to show complete sympathies with them.

Addressing the participants, the DC said that Pakistani people wanted to show solidarity with Kashmiris for their struggle to get their birthright of freedom.

The other speakers also demanded that India should implement UN resolutions regarding the Kashmir issue.

The rallies were also held at the Tehsil headquarters of the district. Different political parties, literary societies and NGOs also took out rallies and held seminars to mark the Kashmir Solidarity Day in the district.