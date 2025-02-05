Kashmir Solidarity Day Observed
Umer Jamshaid Published February 05, 2025 | 06:00 PM
JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) The Kashmir Solidarity Day here on Wednesday was observed with full enthusiasm to support the Kashmiri people's just struggle for their right to self-determination.
A rally was taken out from the DC office under the auspices of district administration to show complete solidarity with the Kashmiris in their freedom struggle from illegal Indian Occupation.
The rally culminated at the press club.
Deputy Commissioner Ali Akbar Bhinder led the rally and officials of education, Health, Livestock, Environment, Civil Defence departments, Media persons, NGOs, members of civil society and students participated in the rally.
The participants were carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans in favour of Kashmiris' struggle to show complete sympathies with them.
Addressing the participants, the DC said that Pakistani people wanted to show solidarity with Kashmiris for their struggle to get their birthright of freedom.
The other speakers also demanded that India should implement UN resolutions regarding the Kashmir issue.
The rallies were also held at the Tehsil headquarters of the district. Different political parties, literary societies and NGOs also took out rallies and held seminars to mark the Kashmir Solidarity Day in the district.
Recent Stories
Hamdan bin Mohammed attends graduation ceremony of 25th cohort of Rashid bin Sae ..
EU court dismisses Poland's complaints over EU fines
MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Democratic Republic of Tim ..
MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Republic of Turkiye
UAE's foreign trade hit all-time-high of AED3 trillion by end of 2024: Mohammed ..
New Zealand cricket team arrives in Pakistan for Tri-nation series
Cultural Foundation kicks off 2025 with diverse activities
Prince Karim Aga Khan of Ismaili Community passes away in Lisbon
Sharjah Consultative Council committee continues supporting emirate's comprehens ..
Emirates Global Aluminium joins Dubai Future Forum’s network of sponsors
UAE Team ADQ partners with Analog to accelerate human performance through AI
Abdullah bin Zayed attends Zayed Award for Human Fraternity ceremony
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Federal Minister Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh visits constituency, offers condolences6 minutes ago
-
PAC organized rally to mark Kashmir solidarity day6 minutes ago
-
Romina Khurshid reaffirms strong support for Kashmir’s struggle on solidarity day6 minutes ago
-
CDA Chairman inspects Jinnah Avenue Interchange project, emphasizes timely completion6 minutes ago
-
Kashmir Solidarity Day observed6 minutes ago
-
SSP Sukkur Azhar Khan holds open court in Sangi6 minutes ago
-
Sukkur observes Kashmir Solidarity Day with rally and resolutions6 minutes ago
-
Sukkur Police Recover 50 Stolen Mobile Phones Worth Millions6 minutes ago
-
KP’s leading Digital Creators to be honoured for excellence16 minutes ago
-
Qaiser Ahmad seeks Kashmir’s solution as per UN resolutions16 minutes ago
-
Rubaba Buledi expresses solidarity with Kashmiri Women on Kashmir Solidarity Day16 minutes ago
-
KP govt decides to modernize TMAs16 minutes ago