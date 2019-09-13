Kashmir solidarity day observed

The government officials observed a day of solidarity with the people of Indian occupied Kashmir in an event organized at Shahbaz Building, the bureaucracy's regional headquarters, here on Friday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2019 ) :The government officials observed a day of solidarity with the people of Indian occupied Kashmir in an event organized at Shahbaz Building, the bureaucracy's regional headquarters, here on Friday.

The national anthems of Pakistan and Kashmir were played, before the government officials, led by Additional Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Yousuf Shaikh, took out a rally.

The participants kept chanting the slogans of 'Kashmir will become a part of Pakistan' and 'Kashmir is the jugular vein of Pakistan'.

Speaking on the occasion, Sheikh appealed the United Nations and the global community to intervene in order to help stop the ongoing atrocities in IoK which had been continuing for the last 40 days under imposition of the curfew.

He said it was incumbent on the UN to ensure that the resolutions it passed for holding plebiscite in IoK were implemented.

"The people of Pakistan will continue to stand in support of Kashmiris till they win their freedom," he said.

The ADC said the Pakistan army and the people of Pakistan would fully support the Kashmiris to obtain their rightful freedom.

"Neither the people of Kashmir nor of Pakistan can be frightened by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's threats," he underlined.

Deputy Director Information Zahid Memon, Assistant DC Ali Muhammad Babbur and other officials also spoke.