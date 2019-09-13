UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kashmir Solidarity Day Observed

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 13th September 2019 | 07:35 PM

Kashmir solidarity day observed

The government officials observed a day of solidarity with the people of Indian occupied Kashmir in an event organized at Shahbaz Building, the bureaucracy's regional headquarters, here on Friday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2019 ) :The government officials observed a day of solidarity with the people of Indian occupied Kashmir in an event organized at Shahbaz Building, the bureaucracy's regional headquarters, here on Friday.

The national anthems of Pakistan and Kashmir were played, before the government officials, led by Additional Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Yousuf Shaikh, took out a rally.

The participants kept chanting the slogans of 'Kashmir will become a part of Pakistan' and 'Kashmir is the jugular vein of Pakistan'.

Speaking on the occasion, Sheikh appealed the United Nations and the global community to intervene in order to help stop the ongoing atrocities in IoK which had been continuing for the last 40 days under imposition of the curfew.

He said it was incumbent on the UN to ensure that the resolutions it passed for holding plebiscite in IoK were implemented.

"The people of Pakistan will continue to stand in support of Kashmiris till they win their freedom," he said.

The ADC said the Pakistan army and the people of Pakistan would fully support the Kashmiris to obtain their rightful freedom.

"Neither the people of Kashmir nor of Pakistan can be frightened by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's threats," he underlined.

Deputy Director Information Zahid Memon, Assistant DC Ali Muhammad Babbur and other officials also spoke.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Prime Minister Army United Nations Narendra Modi Event Government

Recent Stories

15 Million Patients Registered via Hospital Inform ..

7 minutes ago

Workers’ lives not a dispensable commodity

16 minutes ago

Sarfaraz Ahmed retained Pakistan captain; Babar Az ..

31 minutes ago

PCB announces schedule of 2019-20 women’s events

47 minutes ago

Vector surveillance of more than 185000 houses don ..

54 seconds ago

Last one year added to disappointment of masses, b ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.