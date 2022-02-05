'Kashmir Solidarity Day' observed across Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2022 ) :Like other parts of the country, 'Kashmir Solidarity Day' was also observed across the Balochistan in befitting manner to express solidarity with Kashmiri brethren and to highlight the atrocities of the Indian forces in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The rallies and seminars were organized by the government of Balochistan, district administrations, political parties, religious organizations, Balochistan's prominent tribes and civil society in different parts of the province.

The speakers of these events expressed solidarity with the Kashmiri people and reaffirmed their political and moral support to their ongoing freedom movement.

To mark the day, main function was held at Ziarat district. Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bijinzo, Commander 12 Corps Lieutenant General Sarfarz, Balochistan Chief Secretary Mathar Niaz Rana, IG FC North Mohammad Yusuf, provincial ministers, MPAs and leaders of political parties attended the event held in solidarity with the people of IIOJK.

Speaking at the Kashmir Day function held in Ziarat, the chief minister in strong terms condemned the silence of the world's major powers over Indian atrocities and gross human rights violations in the IIOJK.

He called upon the international community to play its due role in the resolution of Kashmir dispute in line with the wishes of Kashmiri people and the UN's resolutions.

"The fascist government of India is involved in barbarity, cruelty and inhuman acts in the IIOJK," he said and warned that Indian government was playing with fire that has dire consequences.

The CM termed the Kashmir resistance movement as legitimate and reiterated that people of Balochistan stood united for the just cause of people of Kashmir. Pakistan stands behind his Kashmiri brethren in their just movement.

"Time has come for the Modi government to leave the illegally occupied land of Kashmir as people of Kashmir are witnessing their cruelties for decades and it must be ended immediately.

The chief minister deplored that the brute force of the Indian forces have revealed the real face of the fascist India before the civilized countries. "Since 1947, every government continued inhuman acts in the disputed land of Kashmir; however Modi government surpassed ending the just right of self determination and right to speak.

He maintained that "like other parts of the country, people of Balochistan also stood united expressing solidarity with the people of Kashmir. "With our prayers and moral support, day is not far when Kashmir would get rid of the brutal cultures of fascist India, he said.

A rally led by Governor of Balochistan Syed Zahoor Ahmed Agha was also taken out in Quetta wherein hundreds of people participated.

The governor, while addressing the rally, slammed the illegal status of Indian government at Kashmir, saying, India has no legal and ethical justification to stay at Kashmir after the passage of UN Security Council resolution.

"UN and rights organization should come forward and take notice of the sheer violation of human rights being committed by the Indian forces on the innocent people of IIOJK," he said adding that the right to self determination was the only way out of the long standing dispute between the two nuclear states.

Referring PM Imran Khan brave stance over the Kashmir dispute, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan has raised the Kashmir issue on all relevant international forums To mark Kashmir Solidarity Day, the rallies were staged in districts including Kohlu, Naseerabad, Ziarat, Sibi, Chagai, Dalbandin, Khuzdar, Dera Bugti, Jaffarabad, Dera Murad Jamali, Nushki, Mashkel, Panjgur, Gwadar, Loralai, Zhob, Pishin, Chaman, Turbat, Kalat, Jhal Magsi, Lasbella and Chaman.