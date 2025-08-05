Kashmir Solidarity Day Observed Across Hazara Division With Patriotic Zeal
Umer Jamshaid Published August 05, 2025 | 04:50 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) Kashmir Solidarity Day was observed across Hazara Division with patriotic fervor to condemn India's illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir and express unwavering support for the oppressed Kashmiri people.
Events were held in Abbottabad, Haripur, Mansehra, Battagram and Tehsil Ghazi, marked by solidarity walks, speeches, and cultural performances. In Abbottabad, a central event was organized at the District Council Hall under the supervision of the district administration, in collaboration with the Youth Affairs Department, TMA, and the education Department.
Deputy Commissioner Sanaullah Khan attended as the chief guest and interacted with students. The program featured speeches, tableaus, and Kashmiri songs, followed by the distribution of certificates to participants. Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Gohar Ali, Chairman DRC Lt. Gen. (R) Ayaz Saleem Rana, Assistant Commissioner Zarak Yaar Khan Toru, and other officials from various departments also attended.
A solidarity walk was also held where citizens, students, and officials raised slogans in support of Kashmir’s right to self-determination.
In Haripur, a special event was held at Government Girls Centennial Model High school No. 1, attended by the Additional Assistant Commissioner-II and District Education Officer (Female). Students delivered passionate speeches highlighting the sufferings of Kashmiris and later joined a solidarity walk. The AAC urged the youth to remain informed and engaged with the Kashmir cause.
In Tehsil Ghazi, multiple events were organized, including a flag hoisting ceremony, a minute of silence, and a solidarity rally from the TMA complex. Officials from the local government, health, and revenue departments participated, reaffirming their unity with the people of Kashmir.
Special prayers were offered for the martyrs and the liberation of Jammu and Kashmir. Separately, in Haripur, Police Martyrs’ Day was observed with a basketball match held at Pace School & College under the DIG Malik Saad Shaheed sports Memorial. DPO Haripur Farhan Khan paid tribute to the sacrifices of KP Police personnel and distributed trophies and certificates among participants.
Recent Stories
UN warns against worsening famine risk in Gaza
UAE strongly condemns, denounces storming of Al-Aqsa Courtyard; warns against es ..
Dr. Sardar Ghiyas Gul Khan transferred, Sardar Marahavan Khan appointed as the n ..
Revocation of Articles 370, 35A dark chapter in Kashmir's history: Sultan Butt
Abu Dhabi World Grappling Championship concludes
Pakistan's UN envoy hands over DPM's letter to UNSC President on India's rights ..
2.0 magnitude earthquake strikes Khor Fakkan: NCM
IOM saddened by loss of dozens of lives in migrant boat tragedy off Yemen
DIB reports AED3.7 bn in net profit for H1/25
Rally held to express solidarity with Kashmir in Kohlu
PTI protest call flops: Tariq Fazal
Deputy Chairman Senate, Syedal Khan visits Saudi embassy
More Stories From Pakistan
-
APHC leader Altaf Wani calls August 5 darkest day in Kashmir’s history2 hours ago
-
New Polio case reported from Lakki Marwat2 hours ago
-
Fazlur Rehman offers condolences to Nawaz Sharif over cousin’s passing2 hours ago
-
Tarar grieved over demise of Sardar Khan Niazi's mother-in-law3 hours ago
-
PTI lacks public support, relies on media tactics: Talal Chaudhry3 hours ago
-
Aug 5, a darkest day in Kashmir's freedom struggle: Mushaal Malik3 hours ago
-
CS Balochistan directs secretaries to address complaints of public immediately3 hours ago
-
CM chairs 28th cabinet meeting, approves reforms in labor, education3 hours ago
-
Dr. Sardar Ghiyas Gul Khan transferred, Sardar Marahavan Khan appointed as the new DPO of Attock3 hours ago
-
Revocation of Articles 370, 35A dark chapter in Kashmir's history: Sultan Butt3 hours ago
-
Rally held to express solidarity with Kashmir in Kohlu3 hours ago
-
PTI protest call flops: Tariq Fazal3 hours ago