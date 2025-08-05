Kashmir Solidarity Day observed across Hazara Division with patriotic zeal

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) Kashmir Solidarity Day was observed across Hazara Division with patriotic fervor to condemn India's illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir and express unwavering support for the oppressed Kashmiri people.

Events were held in Abbottabad, Haripur, Mansehra, Battagram and Tehsil Ghazi, marked by solidarity walks, speeches, and cultural performances. In Abbottabad, a central event was organized at the District Council Hall under the supervision of the district administration, in collaboration with the Youth Affairs Department, TMA, and the education Department.

Deputy Commissioner Sanaullah Khan attended as the chief guest and interacted with students. The program featured speeches, tableaus, and Kashmiri songs, followed by the distribution of certificates to participants. Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Gohar Ali, Chairman DRC Lt. Gen. (R) Ayaz Saleem Rana, Assistant Commissioner Zarak Yaar Khan Toru, and other officials from various departments also attended.

A solidarity walk was also held where citizens, students, and officials raised slogans in support of Kashmir’s right to self-determination.

In Haripur, a special event was held at Government Girls Centennial Model High school No. 1, attended by the Additional Assistant Commissioner-II and District Education Officer (Female). Students delivered passionate speeches highlighting the sufferings of Kashmiris and later joined a solidarity walk. The AAC urged the youth to remain informed and engaged with the Kashmir cause.

In Tehsil Ghazi, multiple events were organized, including a flag hoisting ceremony, a minute of silence, and a solidarity rally from the TMA complex. Officials from the local government, health, and revenue departments participated, reaffirming their unity with the people of Kashmir.

Special prayers were offered for the martyrs and the liberation of Jammu and Kashmir. Separately, in Haripur, Police Martyrs’ Day was observed with a basketball match held at Pace School & College under the DIG Malik Saad Shaheed sports Memorial. DPO Haripur Farhan Khan paid tribute to the sacrifices of KP Police personnel and distributed trophies and certificates among participants.