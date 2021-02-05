UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kashmir Solidarity Day Observed Across Karachi

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 05th February 2021 | 11:07 PM

Kashmir Solidarity Day observed across Karachi

Kashmir Solidarity Day was observed across the megalopolis to support Kashmiri people in their struggle for getting their right to self-determination

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2021 ) :Kashmir Solidarity Day was observed across the megalopolis to support Kashmiri people in their struggle for getting their right to self-determination.

Various political, religious parties, social organisations arranged rallies, seminars and other events on the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day.

A large number of people participated in the programs while the people also shared their love and solidarity with the oppressed people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) by sharing various pictures and posts on social media. Newspapers also published special supplements.

The leaders expressed love and solidarity with their Kashmiri brethren through special messages.

Apart from this, on the occasion of Kashmir Day, various sports competitions were also organised in different parts of the city.

In connection with the day World Kashmir Forum and Youth Parliament organised a seminar. Sindh Governor Imran Ismail attended the seminar as a chief guest while a large number of office bearers of World Kashmir Forum, members of the Youth Parliament and people from various walks of life also attended the seminar.

Sindh Governor also visited Tablighi congregation where special prayers were offered for the unity of the Muslim nation, stability of Pakistan and independence and sovereignty of IIOJK.

The Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) observed the Kashmir Solidarity Day by conducting activities at sea. The PMS Ship DASHT flying large flags of Pakistan and Azad Kashmir on its main mast displayed banners highlighting Indian atrocities in IIOJK. The PMSA smartly turned up contingent waved the flags of Kashmir.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah also led a rally to express solidarity with the people of Kashmir organised by Commissioner Karachi from Peoples Chowrangi to Mazar-e-Quaid. The rally was attended by provincial ministers, Saeed Ghani, Murtaza Wahab, IGP Sindh, provincial secretaries, civil society, human rights activists and others in a large number.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan India Chief Minister World Governor Sports Parliament Social Media Civil Society Jammu Independence Azad Jammu And Kashmir Murad Ali Shah Muslim From Unity Foods Limited Love

Recent Stories

UAE welcomes new Libyan Executive Authority

41 minutes ago

Indian aggression in IIOJK can only be assessed af ..

3 minutes ago

Police adopt strict security arrangements on Kashm ..

3 minutes ago

Kashmir Solidarity Day observed

3 minutes ago

Borrell Says Impossible to Predict When EU Will Re ..

3 minutes ago

Nation united against Indian tyranny: Fawad

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.