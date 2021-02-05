Kashmir Solidarity Day observed across Karachi

Kashmir Solidarity Day was observed across the megalopolis to support Kashmiri people in their struggle for getting their right to self-determination

Various political, religious parties, social organisations arranged rallies, seminars and other events on the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day.

A large number of people participated in the programs while the people also shared their love and solidarity with the oppressed people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) by sharing various pictures and posts on social media. Newspapers also published special supplements.

The leaders expressed love and solidarity with their Kashmiri brethren through special messages.

Apart from this, on the occasion of Kashmir Day, various sports competitions were also organised in different parts of the city.

In connection with the day World Kashmir Forum and Youth Parliament organised a seminar. Sindh Governor Imran Ismail attended the seminar as a chief guest while a large number of office bearers of World Kashmir Forum, members of the Youth Parliament and people from various walks of life also attended the seminar.

Sindh Governor also visited Tablighi congregation where special prayers were offered for the unity of the Muslim nation, stability of Pakistan and independence and sovereignty of IIOJK.

The Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) observed the Kashmir Solidarity Day by conducting activities at sea. The PMS Ship DASHT flying large flags of Pakistan and Azad Kashmir on its main mast displayed banners highlighting Indian atrocities in IIOJK. The PMSA smartly turned up contingent waved the flags of Kashmir.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah also led a rally to express solidarity with the people of Kashmir organised by Commissioner Karachi from Peoples Chowrangi to Mazar-e-Quaid. The rally was attended by provincial ministers, Saeed Ghani, Murtaza Wahab, IGP Sindh, provincial secretaries, civil society, human rights activists and others in a large number.