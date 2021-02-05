Kashmir Solidarity Day observed across South Punjab

Like other parts of the country, Kashmir Solidarity Day was observed across South Punjab to express wholehearted support of Pakistani nation to struggle of Kashmiri people

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2021 ) :Like other parts of the country, Kashmir Solidarity Day was observed across South Punjab to express wholehearted support of Pakistani nation to struggle of Kashmiri people.

Seminars and rallies were held to draw attention of the world community towards human rights violations into Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) by Indian security forces.

Jamat-e-Islami taken out rally at Fort Qasim Bagh to express solidarity with Kashmiri people.

The human chains were also made to give message to the world community for resolving the longstanding issue of Kashmir.

The seminars and rallies were also held at Khanewal, Muzaffargarh and Rajanpur areas to express wholehearted support to Kashmiris over thier struggle of freedom.

The speakers in thier addresses during seminars wowed that Kashmiris will get freedom soon and Kashmir will be part of Pakistan.