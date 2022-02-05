UrduPoint.com

Kashmir Solidarity Day Observed At D I Khan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 05, 2022 | 05:40 PM

Kashmir Solidarity Day observed at D I Khan

D I KHAN, Feb 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2022 ) ::Like other parts of the country Kashmir Solidarity Day was observed on Saturday with a pledge to support Kashmiris in their struggle to get right of self determination.

On the occasion, Civil Society and human rights organizations brought out a walk that was participated by students, teachers, government officials and locals elites. Holding placards condemning India for unleashing brutalities in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) participants chanted slogans against India for besieging Kashmir and suppressing people.

Speakers participants they urged world community to resolve Kashmir issue and save innocents from ongoing atrocities committed by Indian forces in occupied valley.

"As Pakistanis we condemned human rights violation in IIOJK and demand India to stop suppressing innocent people in Kashmir valley", they said.

Speakers demanded of world organizations to implement resolutions of United Nations and said that Kashmiris who are fighting for right of self determination would be provided support.

Paying tribute to Kashmir people for their valiant struggle, speakers said that sacrifices of Kashmiris would pave way for their success and day would dawn when they Kashmir people would be freed from Indian yoke and get right of self determination.

