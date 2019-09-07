UrduPoint.com
Kashmir Solidarity Day Observed At High Commission London

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2019 ) :The High Commission of Pakistan in London observed 'Kashmir Solidarity Day' on Friday.

A large number of Pakistani Community, friends of Pakistan from other communities and media representatives attended the gathering in an expression of solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiri people of Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK).

During Juma prayer at the High Commission, the Muslim residents of the UK belonging to various countries were apprised of the ongoing humanitarian crisis and gross human rights violations being committed by the Indian occupation forces.

A collective Dua was also offered for the Kashmiri people.

On the occasion, photos reflecting Indian atrocities against defenseless Kashmiris were also displayed.

The photos of victims of Indian atrocities, as documented by various international institutions and human rights organisations, helped visitors understand the magnitude of the human rights abuses in IOK.

Pakistan High Commissioner to United Kingdom Mohammad Nafees Zakaria referred to the reports of International People's Tribunal, Amnesty International, OHCHR, HRW and coverage in the international media all documenting the crimes perpetrated by the Indian security forces in IOK.

Later speaking to the media persons, the High Commissioner apprised them of his interaction with the host Government at various levels in which he briefed them on the ongoing humanitarian crisis in IOK as also the plight of the Kashmiri nation for seven decades as a result of Indian forces' brutalities.

He said there are UN Security Council Resolutions on Kashmir which call for Kashmiris' right to self-determination under a UN-supervised plebiscite.

Zakaria described the situation in IOK as catastrophic, as the Kashmiris remain cut-off for 33 days continuously. He said the situation in IOK needed immediate intervention of the international community.

