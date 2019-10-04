UrduPoint.com
Kashmir Solidarity Day Observed At High Commission London

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 04th October 2019 | 10:19 PM

Kashmir Solidarity Day was observed at the Pakistan High Commission London on Friday

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2019 ) :Kashmir Solidarity Day was observed at the Pakistan High Commission London on Friday.

High Commissioner Mohammad Nafees Zakaria on the occasion briefed the Pakistani community and the Muslim residents from various countries living in the UK about the humanitarian crisis in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

Collective prayer was offered for the besieged Kashmiris in the occupied valley.

Later, photographs of the Kashmiri victims of Indian forces atrocities in theIndian occupied Kashmir were also put on display.

