Kashmir Solidarity Day Observed At JSMU

Umer Jamshaid Published February 05, 2022 | 06:40 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2022 ) :Jinnah Sindh Medical University (JSMU) observed Kashmir Solidarity Day to remind the global community of its obligation towards the longstanding dispute of Kashmir and to highlight the plight of the oppressed Kashmiri citizens.

JSMU Student Council's Public Speaking Society (PSS) on Saturday organized a discussion to create awareness among the new generation and to motivate the oppressed individuals to stand their ground in the face of oppression and war crimes.

Acting Vice Chancellor JSMU and Executive Director JPMC Professor Shahid Rasul said that the ongoing massive violation of human rights in Kashmir is a burden on human conscience and the global community should come together for restoring peace and stability.

In order to achieve this goal, the United Nations must strengthen its pledge to hold an impartial and free referendum under its auspices.

He applauded the enthusiasm of JSMU students and advised them to stand firm for the sake of humanity.

Chair of Student Council and Head of Community Medicine at Sindh Medical College-JSMU Professor Ghazala Usman appreciated the efforts of the Society in organizing the session and said that we should stand in solidarity with the people in Kashmir and adopt peaceful methods of protests.

The debate was held between two groups; Unsa Khan, Areesha Arshad, and Mariam Shahid, whereas, the other group had Marium Yousuf, Hasan, and Laiba.

