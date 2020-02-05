Kashmir Solidarity Day observed at Karachi University

The entire Pakistani nation is standing with the people of Indian Occupied Kashmir (IoK) in their just cause of freedom and the struggle of people of held Kashmir would yield a positive result

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2020 ) :The entire Pakistani nation is standing with the people of Indian Occupied Kashmir (IoK) in their just cause of freedom and the struggle of people of held Kashmir would yield a positive result.

These views were expressed by the KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi on Wednesday.

He was addressing the Kashmir Solidarity Day in front of the new Administration Block at KU here on Wednesday, said a statement.

KU Registrar Professor Dr Saleem Shahzad and the Director HEJ Research Institute of Chemistry Professor Dr Muhammad Iqbal Choudhary, all the deans, chairpersons, teachers and researchers of various departments and research centers, officers, employees and students gathered to express solidarity with the people of IoK.

He said that the morale of innocent people of IoK is high and India cannot suppress their right to freedom by force.

We have to highlight the atrocities on innocent Kashmiri people at every platform including domestic and foreign, he added.

The administration, faculty members, students and non-teaching staff of the University of Karachi demanded the international community to meet the justice requirements for the innocent people of Kashmir.

KU VC Prof. Dr Khalid Iraqi observed that Kashmiri people were suffering atrocities in the Indian occupied Kashmir for the last seven decades and particularly for the last six months.

He said that Kashmir was an integral part of Pakistan, and the Pakistani nation would continue its moral support to Kashmiri brethren till their freedom.

He paid rich tributes to the Kashmiris mothers and said that those strong women were not afraid to see their sons martyred by the Indian armed forces.

He said that the teaching community should highlight the history of Kashmir and struggle of its people and act of injustice and cruelty of Indian forces at every forum.

No force in the world could deprive Kashmiris of their basic right to independence, he added.

He mentioned that minorities in Pakistan had maximum rights as compared to any country in the world and the governments and its departments were practically working to protect the lives, properties and rights of minorities whereas the Indian government was violating human rights in broad daylight.

Meanwhile, President Karachi University Teachers Society Professor Dr Anila Amber Malik said that the international community should witness the violation of human rights in the IoK by the Indian forces.

She urged world leaders should come forward and play their role so that the people of Kashmir could get freedom.

She hoped that one day both Azad and Jammu Kashmir would become part of Pakistan.

KU Students Advisor Dr Syed Asim Ali observed that despite the six months long curfew in the IoK, Kashmiri people have not surrendered to the occupied forces that show their courage.

He mentioned that educational institutes of India are quite vocal about the misuse of power by the Indian forces in the IoK and different part of India and showing the real face of Indian's so-called democratic government.

Syed Waqar Ali of KU Employees Welfare Association demanded to boycott all products of India and claimed that this is the time to think beyond giving the statements.

Later, a walk was held from Administration Building till Azadi Chowk to show support and unity with the people of occupied Kashmir.

The KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi led the walk.

The participants were holding banners and placards in favor of the Kashmiri people.