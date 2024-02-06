Kashmir Solidarity Day Observed At Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 06, 2024 | 12:30 AM
NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2024) Kashmir Solidarity Day was observed at Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University to express whole-hearted support of the Pakistani nation to the struggle of Kashmiri people for their inalienable right to self-determination under the UN resolutions.
On the occasion, solidarity with the Kashmir rally was held in the main campus. Rally was joined by students, faculty and non-faculty members of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University. One minute of silence was observed to pay homage to the martyrs of the liberation struggle of occupied Kashmir.
Participants of the rally have said the international community, the United Nations, and human rights organizations should take notice of the grave human rights violations in Indian Occupied Kashmir.
They further said they wholeheartedly support brothers and sisters in Kashmir. Other participants were the faculty and non-faculty members and a large number of students of the University joined the rally to express solidarity to the people of Kashmir.
Participants paid tribute to Shuhada-e-Kashmir who sacrificed their lives to get the inalienable right of self-rule in line with a resolution passed by the UN Security Council.
