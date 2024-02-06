Open Menu

Kashmir Solidarity Day Observed At Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 06, 2024 | 12:30 AM

Kashmir Solidarity Day observed at Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2024) Kashmir Solidarity Day was observed at Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University to express whole-hearted support of the Pakistani nation to the struggle of Kashmiri people for their inalienable right to self-determination under the UN resolutions.

On the occasion, solidarity with the Kashmir rally was held in the main campus. Rally was joined by students, faculty and non-faculty members of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University. One minute of silence was observed to pay homage to the martyrs of the liberation struggle of occupied Kashmir.

Participants of the rally have said the international community, the United Nations, and human rights organizations should take notice of the grave human rights violations in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

They further said they wholeheartedly support brothers and sisters in Kashmir. Other participants were the faculty and non-faculty members and a large number of students of the University joined the rally to express solidarity to the people of Kashmir.

Participants paid tribute to Shuhada-e-Kashmir who sacrificed their lives to get the inalienable right of self-rule in line with a resolution passed by the UN Security Council.

APP/rzq-nsm

Related Topics

Pakistan India Resolution Occupied Kashmir Benazir Bhutto United Nations Martyrs Shaheed

Recent Stories

FIFA unveils 2026 World Cup schedule: 16 host Citi ..

FIFA unveils 2026 World Cup schedule: 16 host Cities, up to 9 matches daily

56 minutes ago
 COAS vows to defend Pakistan's territorial soverei ..

COAS vows to defend Pakistan's territorial sovereignty

1 hour ago
 Two killed in Bangladesh as fighting rages on Myan ..

Two killed in Bangladesh as fighting rages on Myanmar border: police

58 minutes ago
 Northern Sindh observed solidarity with Kashmiri p ..

Northern Sindh observed solidarity with Kashmiri people

58 minutes ago
 466 vying for 24 NA, 1,383 for 54 Punjab Assembly ..

466 vying for 24 NA, 1,383 for 54 Punjab Assembly seats in Lahore Division

59 minutes ago
 GB govt hopes standoff on taxes to end after succe ..

GB govt hopes standoff on taxes to end after successful negotiations

1 hour ago
DIG Sukkur seeks cooperation from stakeholders

DIG Sukkur seeks cooperation from stakeholders

2 hours ago
 Global peace hinges on IIOJK's freedom: Jamal Shah

Global peace hinges on IIOJK's freedom: Jamal Shah

2 hours ago
 BJP breaks all records of human rights violations ..

BJP breaks all records of human rights violations in IIOJK

45 minutes ago
 Kashmir Solidarity Day’s importance amplified du ..

Kashmir Solidarity Day’s importance amplified due to Indian atrocities: APHC l ..

45 minutes ago
 AJK PM vows to continue struggle for Kashmir's acc ..

AJK PM vows to continue struggle for Kashmir's accession to Pakistan

45 minutes ago
 Kashmir Solidarity Day observed in district Faisal ..

Kashmir Solidarity Day observed in district Faisalabad

45 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan