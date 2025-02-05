Kashmir Solidarity Day Observed At Women University Sukkur
Sumaira FH Published February 05, 2025 | 01:30 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) The Begum Nusrat Bhutto Women's University (BNBWU) Sukkur marked Kashmir Solidarity Day here on.
The program featured thought-provoking speeches, a documentary highlighting Kashmiri atrocities, and heartfelt prayers.
Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr.
Tehmina Mangan emphasized the significance of Kashmir to Pakistan, expressing gratitude for the country's freedom and seeking divine protection. The event also included a rally where participants expressed solidarity with the Kashmiri people and condemned Indian aggression.
This event underscores the university's commitment to promoting social awareness and supporting important causes. As an institution dedicated to empowering women through education, BNBWU Sukkur continues to play a vital role in fostering a sense of social responsibility among its students and faculty.
Recent Stories
Bodour Al Qasimi inaugurates exhibition in Rome showcasing Sharjah's ancient tie ..
UAE, Argentina explore new investment opportunities
Abdulla Al Hamed visits 'Pearling Path' in Bahrain
Trump announces long-term occupation of Gaza strip
Sharjah Ruler appoints Honorary President of Sharjah Creative Quarter
UAE-Kyrgyz Business Council discusses boosting cooperation in private sector
Sweden's deadliest attack leaves 11 dead at Orebro adult school
Magnitude 6.2 quake hits offshore of Indonesia's North Maluku
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 February 2025
14th Middle East Conference of Valdai Discussion Club launches
Ons Jabeur reaches last 16 of Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Sukkur IBA marks Kashmir Solidarity Day7 minutes ago
-
Kashmir Solidarity Day Observed at Women University Sukkur7 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 organizes rally for Kashmir Day7 minutes ago
-
APP delegation congratulates newly elected press club members17 minutes ago
-
Polio eradication campaign starts in Sindh17 minutes ago
-
UAF observes Kashmir Solidarity Day17 minutes ago
-
Federal minister Mohsin Naqvi expresses condolences on demise of Prince Karim Aga Khan17 minutes ago
-
Pakistan reaffirms unwavering support for Kashmiris on Solidarity Day: Mohsin Naqvi17 minutes ago
-
Alegria highlights major accomplishments as President of UN Security Council17 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi meets Chinese counterpart, agrees to enhance intelligence sharing17 minutes ago
-
KP CM reaffirms province's unwavering solidarity with people of Kashmir37 minutes ago
-
Kashmir Solidarity Day rally held37 minutes ago