Kashmir Solidarity Day Observed At Women University Sukkur

Sumaira FH Published February 05, 2025 | 01:30 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) The Begum Nusrat Bhutto Women's University (BNBWU) Sukkur marked Kashmir Solidarity Day here on.

The program featured thought-provoking speeches, a documentary highlighting Kashmiri atrocities, and heartfelt prayers.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr.

Tehmina Mangan emphasized the significance of Kashmir to Pakistan, expressing gratitude for the country's freedom and seeking divine protection. The event also included a rally where participants expressed solidarity with the Kashmiri people and condemned Indian aggression.

This event underscores the university's commitment to promoting social awareness and supporting important causes. As an institution dedicated to empowering women through education, BNBWU Sukkur continues to play a vital role in fostering a sense of social responsibility among its students and faculty.

