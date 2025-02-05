Open Menu

Kashmir Solidarity Day Observed At Women University

Muhammad Irfan Published February 05, 2025 | 02:30 PM

Kashmir Solidarity Day observed at Women University

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) Directorate Student Affairs Women University Multan observed Kashmir Solidarity Day with a strong commitment to standing by the people of Kashmir in their struggle for freedom and justice.

In this regard, the university organized a Kashmir Solidarity walk to express unwavering support for the Kashmiri brethren against the unjust occupation of Indian forces.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr.Kalsoom Pracha, in her message on the occasion, said the Women University Multan stood by the people of Kashmir in their fight for freedom and justice.

"Today, we express solidarity to raise awareness of their struggle and right to self-determination".

She said that in today’s world, human rights violations should be brought to every international forum to highlight the Kashmir issue. The democratic powers of the world should be convinced of the right of Kashmiris to plebiscite. VC further said that she hoped for a future of peace and freedom for Kashmir.

The students were holding placards inscribed with slogans of solidarity. They conveyed their deep concern for the plight of Kashmiris and voiced for their right to self-determination.

A debate competition was held where students expressed support to the struggles of Kashmiri brethren.

Addressing the participants, university leaders reaffirmed the institution’s unwavering stance on the Kashmir issue, emphasizing the Kashmir remains the lifeblood of Pakistan. The walk served as a powerful reminder of the need for justice, peace, and dignity for the people of Kashmir. The event concluded with heartfelt prayers for the freedom and prosperity of Kashmir, reflecting university ongoing commitment to raising awareness and supporting the cause of oppressed communities. On this occasion Director Student Affairs , Dr Adeela Saeed and faculty members attended the ceremony.

Recent Stories

UAE Team ADQ partners with Analog to accelerate hu ..

UAE Team ADQ partners with Analog to accelerate human performance through AI

6 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed attends Zayed Award for Human F ..

Abdullah bin Zayed attends Zayed Award for Human Fraternity ceremony

36 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mubarak discusses football cooperation ..

Hamdan bin Mubarak discusses football cooperation with Kazakhstan

51 minutes ago
 Bodour Al Qasimi inaugurates exhibition in Rome sh ..

Bodour Al Qasimi inaugurates exhibition in Rome showcasing Sharjah's ancient tie ..

1 hour ago
 UAE, Argentina explore new investment opportunitie ..

UAE, Argentina explore new investment opportunities

2 hours ago
 Abdulla Al Hamed visits 'Pearling Path' in Bahrain

Abdulla Al Hamed visits 'Pearling Path' in Bahrain

2 hours ago
Trump announces long-term occupation of Gaza strip

Trump announces long-term occupation of Gaza strip

3 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler appoints Honorary President of Sharj ..

Sharjah Ruler appoints Honorary President of Sharjah Creative Quarter

3 hours ago
 UAE-Kyrgyz Business Council discusses boosting coo ..

UAE-Kyrgyz Business Council discusses boosting cooperation in private sector

4 hours ago
 Sweden's deadliest attack leaves 11 dead at Orebro ..

Sweden's deadliest attack leaves 11 dead at Orebro adult school

4 hours ago
 Magnitude 6.2 quake hits offshore of Indonesia's N ..

Magnitude 6.2 quake hits offshore of Indonesia's North Maluku

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 February 2025

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan