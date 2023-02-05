UrduPoint.com

Kashmir Solidarity Day Observed By Auqaf Dept

Umer Jamshaid Published February 05, 2023 | 07:10 PM

Kashmir Solidarity Day observed by Auqaf dept

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2023 ) :Rallies were taken out while events were organised under the auspices of the Department of Auqaf and Religious Affairs across the province to observe Kashmir Solidarity Day.

Main event took place in the provincial capital where the Kashmir rally was led by Caretaker Minister for Auqaf and Religious Affairs, Zakat and Usher Barrister Syed Azfar Ali Nasir. Secretary Auqaf and Religious Affairs Punjab Dr. Syed Tahir Raza Bukhari and a large number of employees also participated. The participants carried banners inscribed with solidarity day slogans while they were also holding Pakistani and Azad Kashmir flags. Slogans were raised against Indian atrocities in the rally which started from Aiwan-e-Auqaf and concluded at GPO Chowk. GPO Chowk echoed with the slogan of "Kashmir Banega Pakistan".

Addressing the rally, Barrister Syed Azfar Ali Nasir said that every Pakistani salutes the struggle of Kashmiris for right to self-determination.

The minister said that the atrocities of the Modi government have not dampened the morale of the Kashmiris and the success of the 75-years old struggle is not far away.

Speaking on this occasion, Secretary Auqaf and Religious Affairs Dr. Tahir Raza Bukhari said that February 5 has become a metaphor for showing solidarity with Kashmiri brothers and sisters. "Kashmir and Pakistan are one and the same. The sacrifices of Kashmiris are worth writing in golden letters", said Bukhari.

In the solidarity rally, prayers were also offered for the Kashmiri martyrs and the success of Kashmiri freedom movement. Earlier, a solidarity Kashmir conference was also organized in the Aiwan e Auqaf, caretaker minister Barrister Syed Azfar Ali was the chief guest while Secretary Auqaf Syed Tahir Raza Bukhari presided over the event.

In his key address the minister while paying rich tribute to the struggle of Kashmiris, added the entire Pakistani nation stands with the people of occupied valley.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Martyrs Shaheed Punjab Nasir Same Azad Jammu And Kashmir February Gold Event From Government

Recent Stories

Dubai inmates receive over AED 7 million in financ ..

Dubai inmates receive over AED 7 million in financial aids in 2022

1 hour ago
 Dubai Customs, Dubai Chambers discuss support for ..

Dubai Customs, Dubai Chambers discuss support for private sector, enhance compet ..

2 hours ago
 Expo Centre Sharjah takes part in 2023 Global CEO ..

Expo Centre Sharjah takes part in 2023 Global CEO Summit in Lisbon

2 hours ago
 &#039;Joint Emirates Shield / 51&#039; launched

&#039;Joint Emirates Shield / 51&#039; launched

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders condole President of Pakistan on death ..

UAE leaders condole President of Pakistan on death of Pervez Musharraf

2 hours ago
 SEWA implements development projects in Khorfakkan ..

SEWA implements development projects in Khorfakkan in 2022

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.