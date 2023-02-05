Kashmir Solidarity Day observed by Auqaf dept

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2023 ) :Rallies were taken out while events were organised under the auspices of the Department of Auqaf and Religious Affairs across the province to observe Kashmir Solidarity Day.

Main event took place in the provincial capital where the Kashmir rally was led by Caretaker Minister for Auqaf and Religious Affairs, Zakat and Usher Barrister Syed Azfar Ali Nasir. Secretary Auqaf and Religious Affairs Punjab Dr. Syed Tahir Raza Bukhari and a large number of employees also participated. The participants carried banners inscribed with solidarity day slogans while they were also holding Pakistani and Azad Kashmir flags. Slogans were raised against Indian atrocities in the rally which started from Aiwan-e-Auqaf and concluded at GPO Chowk. GPO Chowk echoed with the slogan of "Kashmir Banega Pakistan".

Addressing the rally, Barrister Syed Azfar Ali Nasir said that every Pakistani salutes the struggle of Kashmiris for right to self-determination.

The minister said that the atrocities of the Modi government have not dampened the morale of the Kashmiris and the success of the 75-years old struggle is not far away.

Speaking on this occasion, Secretary Auqaf and Religious Affairs Dr. Tahir Raza Bukhari said that February 5 has become a metaphor for showing solidarity with Kashmiri brothers and sisters. "Kashmir and Pakistan are one and the same. The sacrifices of Kashmiris are worth writing in golden letters", said Bukhari.

In the solidarity rally, prayers were also offered for the Kashmiri martyrs and the success of Kashmiri freedom movement. Earlier, a solidarity Kashmir conference was also organized in the Aiwan e Auqaf, caretaker minister Barrister Syed Azfar Ali was the chief guest while Secretary Auqaf Syed Tahir Raza Bukhari presided over the event.

In his key address the minister while paying rich tribute to the struggle of Kashmiris, added the entire Pakistani nation stands with the people of occupied valley.