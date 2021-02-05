UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kashmir Solidarity Day Observed By Pakistan High Commission In Colombo

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 05th February 2021 | 06:50 PM

Kashmir Solidarity Day observed by Pakistan High Commission in Colombo

ISLAMABAD, Feb 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2021 ) :The Kashmir Solidarity Day was observed by the High Commission of Pakistan in Colombo, Sri Lanka to express solidarity and reaffirm Pakistan's unconditional support to the Kashmiris in their struggle for right of self-determination.

The ceremony was attended by a good number of Pakistani community, friends of Kashmir, local journalists and diplomats based in Colombo, a press release issued by Pakistan High Commission in Colombo said.

The acting High Commissioner of Pakistan, speaking on the occasion, reiterated the resolve of the government and people of Pakistan that they would always stand shoulder to shoulder with their Kashmiri brothers and sisters in their hour of need.

He said the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) had been reeling under brutal violence of Indian troops for more than seven decades and it was high time the world, especially the United Nations must take notice of the human rights violations.

The high commissioner also thanked the august keynote speakers for their heartfelt and enthusiastic participation.

Key-note speakers Muhammad Shiraz Yoonus and Dr. Asela Wickramasinghe stressed upon the peaceful solution of the issue through meaningful dialogue and highlighted the significance of interfaith harmony as well as peaceful co-existence of all.

On the occasion, Trade & Investment Attach and Press Attach read out the Kashmir Solidarity Day messages of President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan respectively.

An exhibition of pictures depicting the human rights violations by Indian occupation forces in the IIOJK was also part of the event.

\932

Related Topics

Pakistan India Imran Khan Prime Minister World United Nations Sri Lanka Asela Jammu Shiraz Colombo August Event All Government Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Pandemic reduced inflation in dozens of countries ..

26 minutes ago

30 minutes ago

Armeena Khan expresses solidarity with Kashmiri pe ..

54 minutes ago

Saudi Airline offers “special prayer area” for ..

1 hour ago

'Imran Khan is demanding money to step down,' says ..

2 hours ago

UAE ranks first regionally and fourth globally in ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.