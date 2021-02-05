Kashmir Solidarity Day observed by Pakistan High Commission in Colombo

ISLAMABAD, Feb 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2021 ) :The Kashmir Solidarity Day was observed by the High Commission of Pakistan in Colombo, Sri Lanka to express solidarity and reaffirm Pakistan's unconditional support to the Kashmiris in their struggle for right of self-determination.

The ceremony was attended by a good number of Pakistani community, friends of Kashmir, local journalists and diplomats based in Colombo, a press release issued by Pakistan High Commission in Colombo said.

The acting High Commissioner of Pakistan, speaking on the occasion, reiterated the resolve of the government and people of Pakistan that they would always stand shoulder to shoulder with their Kashmiri brothers and sisters in their hour of need.

He said the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) had been reeling under brutal violence of Indian troops for more than seven decades and it was high time the world, especially the United Nations must take notice of the human rights violations.

The high commissioner also thanked the august keynote speakers for their heartfelt and enthusiastic participation.

Key-note speakers Muhammad Shiraz Yoonus and Dr. Asela Wickramasinghe stressed upon the peaceful solution of the issue through meaningful dialogue and highlighted the significance of interfaith harmony as well as peaceful co-existence of all.

On the occasion, Trade & Investment Attach and Press Attach read out the Kashmir Solidarity Day messages of President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan respectively.

An exhibition of pictures depicting the human rights violations by Indian occupation forces in the IIOJK was also part of the event.

