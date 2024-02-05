Kashmir Solidarity Day Observed In Abbottabad
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 05, 2024 | 07:32 PM
To pay homage and express solidarity with Kashmiri for freedom from Indian occupation, civil society of Abbottabad, district administration, citizens, teachers, and youth gathered at Jalal Baba Auditorium Abbottabad
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2024) To pay homage and express solidarity with Kashmiri for freedom from Indian occupation, civil society of Abbottabad, district administration, citizens, teachers, and youth gathered at Jalal Baba Auditorium Abbottabad.
Students presented Kashmiri songs, speeches, and also took part in photography competitions, articulating the injustices inflicted upon Kashmir in their own words.
Chief guest Commissioner Hazara Division Syed Zahid-ul-Islam shed light on the importance of freedom, highlighting the current status of Kashmir, the atrocities committed against Kashmiris, and emphasized the continuous struggle for Kashmiri brothers and sisters, advocating for their rights on every platform.
He reaffirmed Pakistan's unwavering support, and stressed that one day Kashmiri brothers and sisters will breathe in the air of freedom from India's oppressive control.
At the end of the ceremony, winners in photography, speeches, and Kashmiri songs were awarded certificates and prizes.
A walk was also organized to express solidarity with Kashmiri brothers and sisters, with a large number of citizens and school children participating.
