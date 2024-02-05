Open Menu

Kashmir Solidarity Day Observed In Abbottabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 05, 2024 | 07:32 PM

Kashmir solidarity day observed in Abbottabad

To pay homage and express solidarity with Kashmiri for freedom from Indian occupation, civil society of Abbottabad, district administration, citizens, teachers, and youth gathered at Jalal Baba Auditorium Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2024) To pay homage and express solidarity with Kashmiri for freedom from Indian occupation, civil society of Abbottabad, district administration, citizens, teachers, and youth gathered at Jalal Baba Auditorium Abbottabad.

Students presented Kashmiri songs, speeches, and also took part in photography competitions, articulating the injustices inflicted upon Kashmir in their own words.

Chief guest Commissioner Hazara Division Syed Zahid-ul-Islam shed light on the importance of freedom, highlighting the current status of Kashmir, the atrocities committed against Kashmiris, and emphasized the continuous struggle for Kashmiri brothers and sisters, advocating for their rights on every platform.

He reaffirmed Pakistan's unwavering support, and stressed that one day Kashmiri brothers and sisters will breathe in the air of freedom from India's oppressive control.

At the end of the ceremony, winners in photography, speeches, and Kashmiri songs were awarded certificates and prizes.

A walk was also organized to express solidarity with Kashmiri brothers and sisters, with a large number of citizens and school children participating.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Abbottabad Civil Society From

Recent Stories

Shahid Afridi says Rizwan is backbone of national ..

Shahid Afridi says Rizwan is backbone of national team

16 minutes ago
 Kashmiris worldwide unite on Solidarity day

Kashmiris worldwide unite on Solidarity day

11 minutes ago
 UAF observes Kashmir Solidarity Day

UAF observes Kashmir Solidarity Day

11 minutes ago
 Funeral of Chaudhwan police station attack martyrs ..

Funeral of Chaudhwan police station attack martyrs offered

11 minutes ago
 Messi match organisers 'deeply regret' no-show, ca ..

Messi match organisers 'deeply regret' no-show, cancel funding bid

11 minutes ago
 Speakers deliberate on promoting values, principle ..

Speakers deliberate on promoting values, principles of human fraternity

15 minutes ago
Swiss watchmaker says it's time to make luxury sus ..

Swiss watchmaker says it's time to make luxury sustainable

14 minutes ago
 PIFD observes Kashmir Solidarity Day

PIFD observes Kashmir Solidarity Day

15 minutes ago
 Solidarity Day observed to support Kashmiris’ ju ..

Solidarity Day observed to support Kashmiris’ just struggle

23 minutes ago
 Rescue 1122 organizes Kashmir Solidarity Rally

Rescue 1122 organizes Kashmir Solidarity Rally

23 minutes ago
 UNHCR, Peshawar Zalmi announce partnership ahead o ..

UNHCR, Peshawar Zalmi announce partnership ahead of Pakistan Super League Season ..

23 minutes ago
 District City Police arrest 2 suspected Lyari Gang ..

District City Police arrest 2 suspected Lyari Gang members after gunfight

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan