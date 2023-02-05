UrduPoint.com

Kashmir Solidarity Day Observed In Badin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 05, 2023 | 10:00 PM

Kashmir Solidarity Day observed in Badin

BADIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2023 ) :The district administration Badin observed "Kashmir Solidarity Day" by organizing a rally to show solidarity with the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) here on Sunday.

A rally led by Agha Shahnawaz Khan, Deputy Commissioner Badin was started from the DC office Badin and culminated at DC Chowk Badin.

Speaking on the occasion, DC Agha Shahnawaz Khan said the Kashmiris must be given the right to self-determination as pledged in the United Nations Security Council's resolutions.

He observed that a strong voice would be raised against Indian oppression and brutalities as billions of people of the world including Pakistan firmly stand with Kashmiri brethren.

He said that the wickedness and brutality of the Indian state had been fully exposed before the world and India could no longer retain its illegal occupation over occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The rally was participated by representatives of different Govt departments including Revenue, education, Social Welfare, Health, representatives of NGOs and others wherein participants of the rally expressed solidarity with Kashmiris being oppressed by Indian forces in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The participants also carried banners and placards inscribed in the favour of people of the IIOJ&K.

On the occasion, speakers of the rally including Najeeb Rehman Jamali, ADC-I, Waqar Ahmed Kalwar, ADC-II, Allah Dino Mallah, DEO Education, Abdul Ghafar Khoso, Deputy Director, Social Welfare Department and others demanded the UN to fulfill its responsibilities by implementing the resolutions of the world body.

