Kashmir Solidarity Day Observed In Baltistan
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 06, 2024 | 01:10 AM
SKARDU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2024) The people of Baltistan observed Kashmir Solidarity Day with full devotion and national spirit on Monday to express solidarity with the people of Kashmir who have been struggling for their independence from Indian rule for the past 76 years.
Rallies, walks, and public gatherings were held in Skardu, Ghanche, Shigar, and Kharmang districts, where political and public figures, representatives of the people, and government officials spoke out against the Indian government's brutalities in Kashmir.
The speakers highlighted the aggression, brutalities, extrajudicial killings, and state terrorism that the Indian forces have been inflicting on the Kashmiri people in an attempt to suppress their struggle for freedom.
However, the Kashmiri people have shown great courage and bravery in the face of this oppression, and they continue to fight for their right to self-determination.
Pakistan has been supporting the Kashmiri people diplomatically, morally, and politically, and it is calling on the international community to intervene and help bring an end to the Indian occupation of Kashmir.
The people of Baltistan pledged their full support to the people of Kashmir and vowed to continue supporting their struggle for freedom.
APP/bdr/378
Recent Stories
FIFA unveils 2026 World Cup schedule: 16 host Cities, up to 9 matches daily
COAS vows to defend Pakistan's territorial sovereignty
Two killed in Bangladesh as fighting rages on Myanmar border: police
Northern Sindh observed solidarity with Kashmiri people
466 vying for 24 NA, 1,383 for 54 Punjab Assembly seats in Lahore Division
GB govt hopes standoff on taxes to end after successful negotiations
DIG Sukkur seeks cooperation from stakeholders
Global peace hinges on IIOJK's freedom: Jamal Shah
BJP breaks all records of human rights violations in IIOJK
Kashmir Solidarity Day’s importance amplified due to Indian atrocities: APHC l ..
AJK PM vows to continue struggle for Kashmir's accession to Pakistan
Kashmir Solidarity Day observed in district Faisalabad
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Seminar advocates for Kashmir solidarity43 minutes ago
-
Kashmir Solidarity Day observed at Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University43 minutes ago
-
Bilawal leads rally in Karachi as part of election campaign43 minutes ago
-
Kashmiris express gratitude to Pakistan for unflinching support53 minutes ago
-
Kashmir Solidarity Day observed with renewed pledge to resolve long-standing dispute53 minutes ago
-
Kashmir Solidarity Day observed with vigor, unity in Karachi1 hour ago
-
1696 candidates contesting 67 constituencies of Balochistan1 hour ago
-
Minister condemns terrorist attack in DI Khan, Karak1 hour ago
-
Kashmir an integral part Pakistan: Rabita Forum1 hour ago
-
IIUI Mirpur-AJK school observed Kashmir Solidarity Day1 hour ago
-
CM directs Hyderabad administration to look after polling stations1 hour ago
-
COAS vows to defend Pakistan's territorial sovereignty2 hours ago