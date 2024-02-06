Kashmir Solidarity Day observed in Baltistan

(@FahadShabbir)

SKARDU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2024) The people of Baltistan observed Kashmir Solidarity Day with full devotion and national spirit on Monday to express solidarity with the people of Kashmir who have been struggling for their independence from Indian rule for the past 76 years.

Rallies, walks, and public gatherings were held in Skardu, Ghanche, Shigar, and Kharmang districts, where political and public figures, representatives of the people, and government officials spoke out against the Indian government's brutalities in Kashmir.

The speakers highlighted the aggression, brutalities, extrajudicial killings, and state terrorism that the Indian forces have been inflicting on the Kashmiri people in an attempt to suppress their struggle for freedom.

However, the Kashmiri people have shown great courage and bravery in the face of this oppression, and they continue to fight for their right to self-determination.

Pakistan has been supporting the Kashmiri people diplomatically, morally, and politically, and it is calling on the international community to intervene and help bring an end to the Indian occupation of Kashmir.

The people of Baltistan pledged their full support to the people of Kashmir and vowed to continue supporting their struggle for freedom.

