Kashmir Solidarity Day Observed In Befitting Manner
Sumaira FH Published February 05, 2025 | 02:30 PM
MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) The people and district administration here on Wednesday observed Kashmir Solidarity Day in a befitting manner to express solidarity with Kashmiri brethren.
A solidarity day rally was taken out from Commissioner Complex to Gulstan- e- Baldia chowk under the leadership of Commissioner, Faisal Ahmad Uqaili and Deputy Commissioner Mirpurkhas Dr. Rasheed Masood Khan.
The participants of the rally held placards and banners with slogans to support Kashmir's freedom.
On this occasion, Faisal Ahmad Uqaili said that the Pakistani people always stood with the Kashmiri people for their right to self-determination.
Addressing the rally, the deputy commissioner said that the purpose of observing this day was to express solidarity and sympathy with the Kashmiri people, adding that the struggle of the Kashmiri people for an independent homeland would be fulfilling one day.
Additional Commissioner - II, Sono Khan Chandio, Additional Deputy Commissioner - I, Muhammad Ali Baloch, Additional Deputy Commissioner - II Faisal Ali Soomro, Assistant Commissioner Mirpurkhas, Ghulam Hussain Kaniho, Assistant Commissioner, Shujaabad, Mehwish Ejaz, Additional District Health Officer Dr. Sajjan Rahmon, Deputy Director Local Government, Abdul Wahab Abbasi, District education Officer Primary Schools, Nabi Bux Gurgaig, Deputy Director Social Welfare Anwar Hussain. Khaskheli, Taluka Education Officer, Muhammad Sulaiman Gurgaig, teachers, students, officers of various departments, and people belonging to civil society participated in the rally.
APP/hms/378
