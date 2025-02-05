Kashmir Solidarity Day observed in befitting manner

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) The Kashmir Solidarity Day was observed in Kohat on Wednesday to express support for the people of Jammu and Kashmir in their struggle for self-determination.

A major ceremony in this regard was held at the District Council Hall, in which Commissioner Kohat, Syed Mutasim Billah Shah and Deputy Commissioner Kohat, Abdul Akram, besides officers of the district administration and government departments, people of different schools of thought and students of schools, participated.

The ceremony began with the recitation of the Holy Quran, after which a minute of silence was observed to express solidarity with the Kashmiri people.

The students presented speeches and tableaus on the occasion to highlight various aspects of the longstanding issue.

Later, a rally was also taken out to express solidarity with the Kashmiris brethren.

The participants carried banners and placards inscribed with slogans against Indian oppression, barbarity and state terrorism in Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Addressing the ceremony, the commissioner said that Kashmir was an integral part of Pakistan.

The speakers said, "We are with the Kashmiris and will support them until Kashmir is completely free."

They said that Kashmir was still an incomplete agenda at the United Nations forum. They urged the United Nations to complete this incomplete agenda and give the Kashmiris their right to self-determination.

The speakers strongly condemned India’s state terrorism in IIOJK and said that the freedom movement of the Kashmiris could not be ended by such high-handed tactics.

