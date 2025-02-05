Open Menu

Kashmir Solidarity Day Observed In Dera

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 05, 2025 | 02:50 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) Like other parts of the country, Kashmir Solidarity Day was observed by holding rallies and ceremonies here on Wednesday.

The main event took place at the Deputy Commissioner’s Office, led by Deputy Commissioner Sarah Rehman.

A large number of people from the civil society, officials from various departments, local dignitaries and media persons attended the ceremony.

On the occasion, schoolchildren also presented tableaux, highlighting the Kashmir issue, conveying the message of Kashmir's freedom as well as the right of the oppressed Kashmiri people to self-determination.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Sarah Rehman said that day was marked to send a message to the world that Pakistan stands with the Kashmiri people in their struggle for freedom and will raise its voice at every forum for their rights.

The DC also condemned the atrocities committed by India against the Kashmiri people, emphasizing that these actions were a blatant violation of human rights.

Collective prayer was offered, followed by a rally in support of Kashmir Solidarity Day.

The rally participants chanted slogans against India’s illegal occupation of Kashmir and called for the resolution of the Kashmir issue in accordance with the United Nations resolutions.

Similarly another function was held at Zamung Kor Dera campus where the speakers said the participants said the blood of Kashmiris will one day bear fruit, and the sun of freedom will soon rise there as well.

Besides, private schools also organized ceremonies, highlighting the struggle of Kashmir people for their freedom.

