Kashmir solidarity day observed in Dir Lower

TIMERGARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ) :Kashmir solidarity observed here on Friday and demanded of the United Nation and human right organizations to take serious notice of the human right violation in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

In light of the Federal as well as Provincial Government directions the district administration of Dir Lower observed the Kashmir solidarity day.

As per directions of Deputy Commissioner Saadat Hassan, the main function held at Balambat which was participated by AC Timergara Muhammad Shah Jamil Khan, AAC (Rev), AAC-I Timergara, TMO Timergara general public, teachers and students.

They said that freedom of speech is the right of Kashmiris so they should be allowed for it. The participants vowed that they will support the people of Kashmir in their just struggle for the right of self-determination.