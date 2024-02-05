Kashmir Solidarity Day observed in district Faisalabad

Kashmir Solidarity Day was observed throughout the district to extend full support to the Kashmiri people for their independence

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2024) Kashmir Solidarity Day was observed throughout the district to extend full support to the Kashmiri people for their independence.

The day started with special prayers in almost all mosques for the departed souls of martyrs of Kashmir movement.

Various programs and events were organized to show solidarity with Kashmiri brethren by the citizens of Faisalabad.

Different political, religious, social, traders and other organizations held seminars, walks, rallies, conferences and other programs to highlight the Kashmir issue and condemn the aggressions of Indian forces in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

District administration arranged a Kashmir seminar at Jinnah Hall of district council which followed by a rally from Zila Council Chowk.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Dr Shahab Aslam presided over the event and led the rally in which a large number of people participated including Chief Officer Municipal Corporation Muhammad Zubair Watto, Muhammad Sadiq and others.

They strongly condemned Indian atrocities in Kashmir valley and demanded early solution of this burning issue.

Meanwhile, Divisional Commissioner Madam Silwat Saeed in her message paid best tributes to the services of freedom fighters of Kashmir movement and said that the Kashmiris would enjoy their independence soon as sacrifices of innocent people would bring revolution in the valley.

She also demanded the world community especially United Nations to play their dynamic role in early resolution of Kashmir issue which is imperative for peace in the region.

Jamat-e-Islami also took out Kashmir rally from Chiniot Bazaar Chowk and District Ameer JI Prof Mehboob-uz-Zman Butt led the walk in which a large number of people from different walks of life participated.

The participants including JI leaders Sardar Zafar Hussain, Malik Meraj-ud-Din, Rana Adnan, Mian Ejaz, Malik Naeem Akhtar, etc. condemned Indian barbarism in Kashmir valley and chanted slogans in favor of Kashmiri people.

A Kashmir rally was also organized under the aegis of Lyallpur Museum Faisalabad in which a large number of schoolchildren participated and raised slogans against cruelty of Indian forces on Kashmiri people.

Director Information Lyallpur Museum Khursheed Jilani led the rally while Field Officer Lyallpur Museum Shehnaz Mehmood and others were also present on the occasion.

During a joint press conference, former Interior Minister/Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Punjab President Rana Sana Ullah Khan and Chairman Markazi Ulema Council Pakistan (UCP) Maulana Zahid Mehmood Qasmi also condemned Indian barbarism in Kashmir valley and demanded the international community to play their effective role in early resolution of Kashmir issue according to the aspirations of Kashmiri people.

Senior Tutor Office University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) also arranged a seminar and walk to express solidarity with Kashmiri people.

UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan presided over a seminar and led the walk which started from Admin Block and culminated at University Clock Tower.

A large number of university students and faculty members participated in the event in addition to Senior Tutor Dr Shoukat Ali, Dr Rabia Fareedi, Principal Officer PRP Dr Jalal Arif, Deputy Registrar Mumtaz Ali and Dr Kashif chanted slogans against Indian atrocities.

Faisalabad Arts Council (FAC) in collaboration with The University of education Faisalabad Campus also arranged a Kashmir Conference which followed by a painting exhibition and Kashmir Solidarity walk.

Director FAC Muhammad Abrar Alam and Principal University of Education Faisalabad Campus Dr Shahid Iqbal presided over the conference and led the walk in addition to inaugurating the painting exhibition.

Prof Dr Mazhar Hayat, Dr Shabbir Ahmad Qadri, Dr Syed Kazim Shah, Dr Tariq Hashmi, Dr Sadaf Naqvi, Dr Abdul Qadir Mushtaq and others were also present on the occasion in addition to the participation of male and female students in a large number.

District Industrial Home (Sanatzar) also arranged Quran Khawani for the departed souls of martyrs of Kashmir movement.

Manager Sanatzar Madam Zahida Naz and others prayed rest for the departed souls of freedom fighters of Kashmir valley.

Meanwhile, Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) also organized a sitting in the mosque of FDA Complex where Director General FDA Muhammad Asif Chaudhry led a special prayer for the soul of martyrs of Kashmir movement.

He said that entire Pakistani nation stood with their Kashmiri brethren and it would continue moral and diplomatic support till their freedom.

Dyes & Chemical Merchants Association Imam Bargah Road also arranged Kashmir seminar here on Monday to express solidarity with Kashmiri people.

President District Bar Association (DBA) Faisalabad Mian Anwaar-ul-Haq addressed the seminar and said India was violating the resolution of Security Council in Kashmir Valley.

The similar function, rallies and seminars were also arranged at Tehsil level across the district where the speakers expressed solidarity with Kashmiri peoples and stressed upon the UN for implementing the resolutions of self-determination in Kashmir valley.