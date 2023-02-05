Kashmir Solidarity Day observed in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2023 ) :Various programmes, rallies and events were held in the district on the Kashmir Solidarity Day on Sunday.

The day started with special prayers in mosques for martyrs of the Kashmir freedom movement.

The district administration arranged a rally led by Commissioner Silwat Saeed in the city while Deputy Commissioner Imran Hamid Sheikh, Director Faisalabad Arts Council Zahid Iqbal and Chief Executive Officer District education Authority Iftikhar Ahmad were also participated.

The rally started from the Faisalabad Arts Council in which a large number of people belonging to all walks of life participated.

The participants holding banners and placards marched on roads and chanted slogans against atrocities of Indian forces on Kashmiris of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Speaking on the occasion, the commissioner said Kashmiris had been striving hard for the last seven decades to get freedom and they had rendered a lot of sacrifices in this struggle. Pakistan would continue its political, moral and diplomatic support for Kashmiris.

The right to self-determination should be given to people of Indian Illegal Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK), she added.

Deputy Commissioner Imran Hamid Sheikh condemned atrocities and crueltiesof Indian army on innocent Kashmiris and demanded the world organizations for taking notice of violation of human rights in the IIOJK.

Earlier, one minute silence was also observed to show unity and solidarity with the Kashmiri people.