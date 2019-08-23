Kashmir Solidarity Day observed in Faisalabad

On the directions of the Punjab government, the Kashmir Solidarity Day was observed here on Friday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2019 ) : On the directions of the Punjab government, the Kashmir Solidarity Day was observed here on Friday.

Different programmes including rallies, walks and seminars were held to show solidarity with the Kashmiri people.

The divisional and district administration also organised a protest rally and made human chain at eight bazars of Clock Tower.

The protest rally was headed by MNA Sheikh Khurram Shehzad, ADCG Mian Aftab and ADC(HQ) Qaisar Abbas Rind.

Director Colleges Dr Muhammad Alam, CEO Health Dr Mushtaq Sipra, Deputy Director Local Govt Saeed Anwar, Deputy Director Social Welfare, DO Secondary education Khalid Hussain, other offices and staff of different departments were present, while a large number of students, volunteers, teachers, labourers and people from different walks of life participated in human chain.

They were carrying Pakistani and AJK national flags, banners and placards inscribed with slogans of Kashmir solidarity and against India.

Talking to the media, MNA Sh Khurram Shehzad said that every citizen of Pakistan stands with Kashmir brethren and they would not be left alone in the time of hardships.

He condemned the brutalities of Indian forces in held Kashmir and said that atrocities committed by India in held Kashmir posed a danger to the regional peace.

He called on the international forces to take notice of the atrocities being perpetrated by India troops in occupied Kashmir.

Earlier, special prayers were also offered after the Fajar prayers in different mosques for success of Kashmiri brethren.

During the Juma congregations, the prayer leaders also highlighted Indian brutalities in held Kashmir.