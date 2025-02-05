Kashmir Solidarity Day Observed in Gujrat

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) The district administration organized a rally and seminar on Kashmir Solidarity Day to express unwavering support for the Kashmiri people in their struggle for freedom

The rally, led by Deputy Commissioner Safdar Hussain Virk, started from the District Council Hall and concluded at Jinnah Chowk. A large number of officials, students, traders, and citizens participated, carrying banners and chanting slogans in favor of Kashmir's freedom. The rally participants called on the United Nations to address the Kashmir issue in line with the aspirations of its people.

Among those attending the seminar at District Council Hall were Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Khizar Hayat Bhatti, Assistant Commissioner Gujrat Bilal Zubair, CEO education, Chief Officer Municipal Corporation Khaliq Dad Gara, Chief Officer District Council Faraz Mehdi, and Range Forest Officer Rashid Chatha.

Journalists, lawyers, teachers, traders, civil society members, and students also attended the seminar.

Speakers at the event reaffirmed their strong support for Kashmiris’ right to self-determination. Deputy Commissioner Virk emphasized that Kashmir is Pakistan’s lifeline and assured that the nation stands united with the Kashmiri people in their pursuit of freedom. The event showcased Gujrat’s solidarity with the Kashmiri cause, underlining the district’s commitment to the ongoing struggle for justice and peace in Kashmir.