Kashmir Solidarity Day Observed In Gujrat
Faizan Hashmi Published February 05, 2025 | 04:50 PM
GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) The district administration organized a rally and seminar on Kashmir Solidarity Day to express unwavering support for the Kashmiri people in their struggle for freedom
The rally, led by Deputy Commissioner Safdar Hussain Virk, started from the District Council Hall and concluded at Jinnah Chowk. A large number of officials, students, traders, and citizens participated, carrying banners and chanting slogans in favor of Kashmir's freedom. The rally participants called on the United Nations to address the Kashmir issue in line with the aspirations of its people.
Among those attending the seminar at District Council Hall were Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Khizar Hayat Bhatti, Assistant Commissioner Gujrat Bilal Zubair, CEO education, Chief Officer Municipal Corporation Khaliq Dad Gara, Chief Officer District Council Faraz Mehdi, and Range Forest Officer Rashid Chatha.
Journalists, lawyers, teachers, traders, civil society members, and students also attended the seminar.
Speakers at the event reaffirmed their strong support for Kashmiris’ right to self-determination. Deputy Commissioner Virk emphasized that Kashmir is Pakistan’s lifeline and assured that the nation stands united with the Kashmiri people in their pursuit of freedom. The event showcased Gujrat’s solidarity with the Kashmiri cause, underlining the district’s commitment to the ongoing struggle for justice and peace in Kashmir.
Recent Stories
MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Democratic Republic of Tim ..
MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Republic of Turkiye
UAE's foreign trade hit all-time-high of AED3 trillion by end of 2024: Mohammed ..
New Zealand cricket team arrives in Pakistan for Tri-nation series
Cultural Foundation kicks off 2025 with diverse activities
Prince Karim Aga Khan of Ismaili Community passes away in Lisbon
Sharjah Consultative Council committee continues supporting emirate's comprehens ..
Emirates Global Aluminium joins Dubai Future Forum’s network of sponsors
UAE Team ADQ partners with Analog to accelerate human performance through AI
Abdullah bin Zayed attends Zayed Award for Human Fraternity ceremony
Hamdan bin Mubarak discusses football cooperation with Kazakhstan
Bodour Al Qasimi inaugurates exhibition in Rome showcasing Sharjah's ancient tie ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Feb 5 reminds us of Kashmiri people's struggle for freedom: Amjad Malik7 minutes ago
-
Kashmir Solidarity Day Observed in Gujrat7 minutes ago
-
Kashmir Solidarity Day marked with rallies, events across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa8 minutes ago
-
President Zardari grieved over Prince Karim Aga Khan’s demise8 minutes ago
-
Police organize flag march on Kashmir Day8 minutes ago
-
Harnessing youth potential essential for national development: Mrs Farrukh Khan17 minutes ago
-
Support for Kashmir will continue until its freedom: Sher Ali Gorchani17 minutes ago
-
'Kashmir is our jugular vein': SACM Nasrullah18 minutes ago
-
Pakistan observes Kashmir Solidarity Day, reaffirms support for Kashmiris18 minutes ago
-
Pakistani Envoy to KSA boosts trade ties, facilitates business meetings28 minutes ago
-
ICU Peshawar holds Kashmir solidarity walk ceremony37 minutes ago
-
UNHCR, IOM concerned about recent developments requiring Afghans to leave Pakistan’s capital37 minutes ago