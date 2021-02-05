Kashmir Solidarity Day observed in Hazara

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2021 ) :Like other parts of the country to show solidarity with the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJ&K), protest rallies were being organized all over the Hazara division.

Pakistanis showing solidarity with their Kashmiri brothers and sisters all across the country, a rally was organized to in Dasu and Upper Kohistan to express solidarity with them.

In Haripur, district administration and political parties organized separate solidarity rallies to support and unity with the people of IIOJK and to pay homage to Kashmiris who have lost their lives for their right to self-determination.

Assistant Commissioner led the solidarity rally where a large number of TMA Haripur employees, students and other people have participated. The rally started from TMA and culminated at Siddique Akbar Chowk.

The other rally was organized by the joint opposition parties of Haripur which were led by the JUI-F leader where a large number of political workers from all other political parties were present.

In Havelian Kashmir Committee organized a solidarity rally which was largely attended by the civil society members and students, while in Abbottabad Peoples Student Federation (PSF) also organized a solidarity rally.

In Manshera and Battagram district administrations have organized solidarity rallies, while addressing the speakers said that from last more than two month Indian occupational forces have locked down Kashmir and practically converted the valley into the largest jail in the world.

They further said that the same 74 years back Indian occupation forces have forcefully captured held Kashmir and started terrorism.