'Kashmir Solidarity Day' observed in Jhang

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

'Kashmir Solidarity Day' was observed in Jhang throughout the district like all other parts of the country

JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2020 ) :'Kashmir Solidarity Day' was observed in Jhang throughout the district like all other parts of the country.

A rally was taken out by the district administration which was led by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Tahir Watto and DPO Muhammad Hassan Raza.

District President Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Ghulam Ghazi Sial, Chairman District Zakat and Ushr Committee Usman Qadeer Cheema, Chairman Overseas Pakistani Committee Mehr Ejaz Hussain, Fakhar Abbas Jabbuwana, lawyers, media persons, students, citizens and members of NGOs participated in it.

The rally started from District Council Hall and after crossing different areas concluded at Session chowk.

The participants of the rally were carrying banners and placards. They raised slogans against Indian atrocities in held Kashmir and in favour of freedom of Kashmir.

Addressing the rally, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Tahir Watto said that Kashmir and Pakistan could not be separated from one another.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan was fighting the cause of Kashmiris.

He paid tributes to the sacrifices of Kashmiris and said their struggle would succeed in near future. He appealed world leaders to take notice of India for its ugly motives.

At the end prays were offered for liberation of Kashmir.

Earlier special prays were held in all mosques of the city after Fajr prayers for freedom of Kashmir.

Moreover, a rally was taken in District Jail. Superintendent, Deputy Superintendent, all officers and jawans participated in the rally.

Meanwhile, a rally was taken out by Rescue-1122 from its main office. District Emergency Officer Ali Hasnain and all rescuers participated in the rally.Earlier addressing a seminar, district emergency officer said that every Pakistani was with their Kashmiri brothers and would continue their support for Kashmiris.

A similar rally was also taken by students in Government College for Women, Sadar. The rally was led by Principal Asiya Basharat.