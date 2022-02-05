Kashmir Solidarity Day observed in Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2022 ) :The Kashmir Solidarity Day on Saturday was observed in the metropolis, like other parts of the country to condemn Indian atrocities and cruelties in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK).

The day began with rallies, seminars and programmes on the struggle of Kashmiri brothers and sisters in different parts of the city.

The people including men, women and children participated in the rallies and chanted slogans 'Kashmir Banega Pakistan', etc.

The events highlighted the sacrifices and struggle of IIOK people and paid rich tributes to them.

The speakers urged that the United Nations (UN) should seriously look into the matter and provide justice to the people of Kashmir under the UN's security council's resolution on Kashmir.

They said that the people of IIOK had been struggling for their rights for years and sacrificing their lives.

They further said that the Kashmir was the jugular vein of Pakistan and the people of Pakistan would always stand with them and support their right to self-determination.