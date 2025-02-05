Open Menu

Kashmir Solidarity Day Observed In Katlang And Bannu

Muhammad Irfan Published February 05, 2025 | 02:40 PM

Kashmir Solidarity Day observed in Katlang and Bannu

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) Events to mark Kashmir Solidarity Day were organized in private schools of Katlang and Bannu to raise voice on Indian oppression against innocent Kashmiris.

The events emphasized the need to raise awareness about the rights of Kashmiris at the global level.

During their speeches, school teachers reiterated that Pakistan has always stood by the people of Kashmir and will continue to do so. They highlighted that February 5 is a day to express unwavering support for the Kashmiri people. To show solidarity, school children presented national songs and delivered speeches.

Meanwhile, rallies were held across the province to commemorate Kashmir Solidarity Day.

In Bannu, a rally was organized under the leadership of Commissioner Muhammad Ali Shah.

Deputy Commissioner Abdul Hameed Khan and officials from various departments also participated.

The participants chanted slogans such as "Kashmir Zindabad" (Long Live Kashmir) and "India Murdabad" (Down with India).

Speaking at the rally, participants stated that India had illegally occupied Kashmir by deploying its troops on this day. They sent a strong message that India’s unlawful occupation of Kashmir would never be accepted.

As part of the event, a flag-hoisting ceremony was held in Bannu, followed by a one-minute silence to express solidarity with Kashmiris. The events in Katlang and Bannu reinforced the call for international attention and action on the rights of the Kashmiri people.

APP/vak

