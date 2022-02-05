Kashmir Solidarity Day observed in KP

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2022 ) :Like other parts of the country, Kashmir Solidarity Day was observed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with a pledge to extend moral, political and diplomatic support to Kashmiri people in their struggle to get right of self determination.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, Mahmood Khan and Governor, Shah Farman led a rally in provincial metropolis in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day. The rally was participated by provincial cabinet members Anwar Zeb, Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, Arif Ahmad Zai, Zahoor Shakir, Chief Secretary Dr. Shehzad Bangash, Inspector General of Police Muazam Jah Ansaari, civil society members and a large number of students.

The participants of rally were carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans against the illegal occupation of Kashmir by the Indian government. The rally started from Chief Minister's Secretariat and culminated at Governor House.

Speaking on the occasion, KP CM and Governor urged upon international community to come forward and play its role in peaceful resolution of Kashmir issue. They further said that durable peace in the region is linked to the resolution of the Kashmir issue as per the resolutions of United Nations.

They said that that Prime Minister Imran Khan had raised the issue of Kashmir in UN General Assembly very effectively and added that government would continue raising Kashmir issue on all international forums in a more effective manner.

Special Assistant to KP CM, Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif also reiterated resolve to support Kashmiris and said that they would be provided moral, political and diplomatic support.

In a video message in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day, he said that we fully support Kashmir people in their struggle to get right of self determination. He said that comity of nations and international organisations should take notice of Indian brutalities and save besieged people of occupied valley.

Provincial Minister for Higher Education, Kamran Bangash said that people of the country fully support Kashmiris in their struggle to get right of self determination.

In a message in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day, he said that Kashmiris would be provided moral, political and diplomatic support in their struggle against Indian oppression.

He said that international organizations should take notice of Indian brutalities in Kashmir and help resolve Kashmir issue according to wishes of people living in occupied valley.

Primary Teachers Association and students also carried out a rally in connection with Kashmir Day. The rally participants marched on various roads of the city and chanted slogans against Indian barbarism in Kashmir.

District Administration Lower Dir also held a ceremony to highlight ongoing brutalities of Indian forces in Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The ceremony was attended by Deputy Commissioner Dir, Assistant Commissioner Taimergara, Rescue 1122 workers, students, civil society members and officials of education, sports, health and police department.

KP Tourism and Culture Department also organised a ceremony in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day in Nishtar Hall.

The ceremony was attended by large number of students besides political and social figures. Holding placards depicting Indian brutalities, participants chanted against Indian government for human rights violation and committing brutalities in occupied valley.

Addressing the ceremony, speakers reaffirmed the resolve to support Kashmiris and said that efforts of India to suppress freedom movement in Kashmir would fail.

Kashmir Solidarity Day was also observed in D I Khan with a pledge to support Kashmiris in their struggle to get right of self determination.

On the occasion, civil society and human rights organisation organised a walk that was participated by students, teachers, government officials and locals elites.

A function in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day was held at Levies Line Headquarters Malakand. Additional Deputy Commissioner Sohail Ahmed, Assistant Commissioner Batkhela Mohibullah Khan, heads of government departments, various political and social officials and teachers of private and government schools attended the event and condemned Indian oppression in occupied Kashmir valley.

One minute silence was also observed to express solidarity with Kashmiri people in their struggle to get right of self determination.