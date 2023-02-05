'Kashmir Solidarity Day' observed in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2023 ) :Kashmir Solidarity Day was observed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa amid protest rallies, walks, seminars, and workshops supporting the freedom movement of the oppressed Kashmiris of IIOJ&K here on Sunday.

The major function in connection with the day was held at Chief Minister House, Peshawar, attended by Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ghulam Ali, Caretaker Chief Minister Azam Khan, interim provincial ministers, government officials, members of civil society, politicians and students, besides people of all walks of life.

In his address, Caretaker Chief Minister Azam Khan said the government and people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were standing with the oppressed Kashmiris of the held valley in their just struggle for self-determination as promised to them by UNO and would continue their moral and political support till they achieve their legitimate and basic right of self-determination.

He condemned the atrocities and human rights violations of the Indian forces against peaceful Kashmiris and demanded UN Security Council to implement its resolutions by giving right of self-determination to the oppressed Kashmiris.

He said UNSC had failed to implement its resolutions passed by the world body to resolve the Kashmir dispute.

The interim chief minister highly lauded the sacrifices of the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and merged tribal areas during Kashmir War in 1948 that led to the independence of Azad Kashmir.

He said the world, especially human rights organisations realized that solution of this long dispute was imperative for regional and international peace. Later, big rally was held attended by a large number of people.

The participants were holding placards and banners with slogans like "Kashmir to become part of Pakistan and indian occupied forces go out of Kashmir." Meanwhile, rallies and walks were held in all districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including seven merged tribal districts.

The civil society, transport and students among others segments of the society held rallies in front of Peshawar press Club and chanted slogans.

Rallies were also held in Nowshera, Mardan, Swat, DI Khan, Chital, Abbottabad, Swabi, Kohat, Dir, Haripur, Bannu and others districts attended by a large numbers of people.

The protestors strongly condemned Indian forces' cruelties, war crimes terrorism, and gender violence against peaceful Kashmiris and demanded the world powers to take notice of it and press the Modi government to restore the special status of IIOJ&K on pre-August 5, 2019 position immediately and grant right of self-determination to the oppressed Kashmiris.