UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kashmir Solidarity Day Observed In KP

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 05th February 2020 | 05:22 PM

Kashmir Solidarity Day observed in KP

Like other parts of the country, Kashmir Solidarity Day was observed with a renewed pledge to support Kashmiri people in their just struggle to get right of self determination

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2020 ) :Like other parts of the country, Kashmir Solidarity Day was observed with a renewed pledge to support Kashmiri people in their just struggle to get right of self determination.

The day dawned with special prayers in mosques for progress and prosperity of Pakistan and liberation of occupied Kashmir and Palestine.

Rallies were carried out and various events were arranged on Kashmir Solidarity Day wherein participants expressed solidarity with Kashmiris being oppressed by Indian forces in occupied Jammu and Kashmir. People of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including merged tribal districts reaffirmed their pledge and commitment to support to Kashmiris in their struggle.

Various programmes were held across the KP and seven tribal districts that were participated in by different public and private sectors departments, organizations, transporters and trade bodies. Programmes and seminar were also held in educational institutions of the city to mark the day.

Holding banners and placards protestors condemned ongoing brutalities, human rights violations, extra judicial killing of Kashmiris and Modi govt.'s illegal move to revoke status occupied Valley. Seminars, walks, symposiums, photo exhibitions and declamation contest were also held in connection with the day.

An impressive ceremony in connection with the Day was also held in Nishtar Hall Peshawar that was addressed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan.

KP CM said that we would not desist from making any sacrifice for the cause of Kashmiris who were being oppressed and persecuted by Indian forces in occupied Kashmir. Provincial Ministers Chief Secretary, IGP and high ranking officials.

Alkidmat Foundation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa also arranged an event in Alkhidmat Homes in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day wherein atrocities of India were highlighted by student in tableaus. Children also sung national anthem and songs to express solidarity with Kashmir brethren.

Protest rallies, walks and seminars were also held in merged tribal districts where tribal reaffirmed their pledge to Kashmir cause.

Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Petroleum, Khial Zaman Orakzai also led a rally in connection with Kashmir Day at Hungu.

Addressing the rally, Khial Zaman said that Kashmir people were courageously facing the Indian oppression in occupied valley and all the needed support would be given to them in their struggle against Indian forces.

Residents of Swat also carried out a rally in connection with Kashmir Day expressing resolve to support Kashmiri brethren in their struggle of right of self determination.

Addressing the rally, Deputy Commissioner Swat, Saqib Raza Aslam said that objective of observing Kashmir Solidarity Day is to highlight the Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir. He said that world community should take notice of Indian aggression and help Kashmiris in their struggle.

Rally participants also observe one-minute silence to express solidarity with Kashmir peopleDistrict Administration Buner also arranged a seminar in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day in Fateh Khan Memorial Hall. In the speeches, speakers condemned Indian barbarism in occupied valley and reiterated resolve to support Kashmiris in their ongoing struggle.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Peshawar Chief Minister World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Palestine Swat Student Jammu Progress Buner Event All From Government

Recent Stories

Russia's Ryabkov Says JCPOA Joint Commission Meeti ..

2 minutes ago

Prime Minister rules out reconciliation with corru ..

2 minutes ago

Kashmir solidarity day observed in Umerkot

2 minutes ago

Farogh Naseem vows continue pleading the case of i ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan Sports Board marks Kashmir Solidarity Day ..

7 minutes ago

Russia to Compete for Contract to Develop AIP Subm ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.