Kashmir Solidarity Day observed in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2020 ) :Like other parts of the country, Kashmir Solidarity Day was observed with a renewed pledge to support Kashmiri people in their just struggle to get right of self determination.

The day dawned with special prayers in mosques for progress and prosperity of Pakistan and liberation of occupied Kashmir and Palestine.

Rallies were carried out and various events were arranged on Kashmir Solidarity Day wherein participants expressed solidarity with Kashmiris being oppressed by Indian forces in occupied Jammu and Kashmir. People of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including merged tribal districts reaffirmed their pledge and commitment to support to Kashmiris in their struggle.

Various programmes were held across the KP and seven tribal districts that were participated in by different public and private sectors departments, organizations, transporters and trade bodies. Programmes and seminar were also held in educational institutions of the city to mark the day.

Holding banners and placards protestors condemned ongoing brutalities, human rights violations, extra judicial killing of Kashmiris and Modi govt.'s illegal move to revoke status occupied Valley. Seminars, walks, symposiums, photo exhibitions and declamation contest were also held in connection with the day.

An impressive ceremony in connection with the Day was also held in Nishtar Hall Peshawar that was addressed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan.

KP CM said that we would not desist from making any sacrifice for the cause of Kashmiris who were being oppressed and persecuted by Indian forces in occupied Kashmir. Provincial Ministers Chief Secretary, IGP and high ranking officials.

Alkidmat Foundation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa also arranged an event in Alkhidmat Homes in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day wherein atrocities of India were highlighted by student in tableaus. Children also sung national anthem and songs to express solidarity with Kashmir brethren.

Protest rallies, walks and seminars were also held in merged tribal districts where tribal reaffirmed their pledge to Kashmir cause.

Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Petroleum, Khial Zaman Orakzai also led a rally in connection with Kashmir Day at Hungu.

Addressing the rally, Khial Zaman said that Kashmir people were courageously facing the Indian oppression in occupied valley and all the needed support would be given to them in their struggle against Indian forces.

Residents of Swat also carried out a rally in connection with Kashmir Day expressing resolve to support Kashmiri brethren in their struggle of right of self determination.

Addressing the rally, Deputy Commissioner Swat, Saqib Raza Aslam said that objective of observing Kashmir Solidarity Day is to highlight the Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir. He said that world community should take notice of Indian aggression and help Kashmiris in their struggle.

Rally participants also observe one-minute silence to express solidarity with Kashmir peopleDistrict Administration Buner also arranged a seminar in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day in Fateh Khan Memorial Hall. In the speeches, speakers condemned Indian barbarism in occupied valley and reiterated resolve to support Kashmiris in their ongoing struggle.