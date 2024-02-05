Kashmir Solidarity Day observed in KP’s Southern districts

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2024) Like other parts of the country, Kashmir Solidarity Day was also observed in southern districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in befitting manner to express solidarity with Kashmiri brethren on Monday.

In this regard, different events were organized and rallies were also taken out from different areas to express solidarity with the oppressed people of Kashmir.

The district administration Dera Ismail Khan has organized a rally, led by Deputy Commissioner Mansoor Arshad, to express solidarity with the oppressed people of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The rally was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Tariq Mehmood, assistant commissioners, officers and officials of different government departments, local dignitaries and a large number of people from all segments of the society.

The participants of the rally were carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans against Indian cruelties and human rights violations in the IIOJK. They also chanted slogans in favour of the independence of Kashmir and expressed solidarity with Kashmiri people.

Addressing the rally, the deputy commissioner condemned the brutalities of Indian armed forces in the IIOJK and said the Kashmir was jugular vein of Pakistan. "This commemoration is not just a symbol of solidarity but a call to action for the global community to advocate for the fundamental rights and freedoms of the Kashmiri people," he said. He urged upon the United Nations (UN) to take serious notice of Kashmiri genocide in the IIOJK and make efforts to implement its own resolutions and stop India from human rights violations in the held Kashmir.

The deputy commissioner said the sacrifices being rendered by the Kashmiri people would never go in vain and Pakistani nation would continue to support their Kashmiri brethren in their freedom movement till independence of Kashmir.

The rally was also addressed by different other officers who also condemned the Indian state atrocities on helpless Kashmiri people terming it as violations of basic human rights.

An ceremony was organized at Govt Primary school Chah-Mial to express solidarity with Kashmiri people which was also attended by District education Officer (DEO) Female Shahida Parveen Kundi.

The District Sports Office has also organized a friendly cricket match here at Ratta Kulach Stadium between National Club and Badshah Eleven teams to express solidarity with Kashmiri people.

District Sports Officer (DSO) Malik Khizer Hayyat and Administrator Irfan Bittani inaugurated the match played in connection with ‘Kashmir Solidarity Day’.

On this occasion, posters and banners, inscribed with different slogans in favour of Kashmir freedom movement, were also displayed at around the stadium.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, DSO Malik Khizer Hayyat said that organizing this match was aimed to observe 'Kashmir Solidarity Day' and to highlight the importance of Kashmir issue.

He said Kashmir was jugular vein of Pakistan and the Pakistani nation would continue its moral, political and diplomatic support to their Kashmiri brethren till independence of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). He appreciated excellent sportsmanship of the players and said that sports establish discipline and quest for advancement among young people.

The DSO said the district sports office would continue to organize sports events in the district for promoting healthy activities among young generation.

Meanwhile, a speech competition among schools’ students was organized here at Korr Qilla in connection with ‘Kashmir Solidarity Day’.

The event, organized under the auspices of Paki-Army to express solidarity with Kashmiri brethren, was attended by officers of security forces, DSP Headquarters Abdul Rasheed Khan and a number of students from different schools.

The students, in their speeches, exposed the unjust rule and inhuman brutalities of Indian armed forces on Kashmir people in Indian Illegal Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

They also expressed their solidarity with the Kashmiri people. At the end, prizes were distributed among the top three position holders who delivered best speeches in the competition.

The Gomal University had also organized a grand ceremony in connection with ‘Kashmir Solidarity Day’ here at its Wensam College.

Wensam College Principal Dr Fateh Khan was the chief guest of the event which was also attended by GU Director of Admission Riaz Ahmed Betanni, Coordinator Quaid-e-Azam Campus Dr. Allah Noor, Head Faculty of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Dr. Kamal Shah, Director of Students Affairs Dr. Nafid Khan, Wensum College’s female section Head Arifa Rani, IT Incharge of Quaid-e-Azam Campus Dr. Mudassar and a large number of teachers and students.

On this occasion, the students also delivered speeches on topics related to Kashmir Day, while the children attracted the participants through presenting tableaus to show solidarity with the Kashmiri brothers and sisters.

