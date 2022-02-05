'Kashmir Solidarity Day' observed in Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2022 ) :The 'Kashmir Solidarity day' was observed across the Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad and Kandhkot-Kashmore districts of Larkana division on Saturday to express solidarity with Kashmiri people struggling for the realization of their inalienable right to self-determination and facing unprecedented atrocities in the hands of the cruel Indian security forces. Special prayers for the success of the movement of Kashmiri liberation were also offered for the solidarity, integrity, unity and prosperity of the country and Muslim ummah.

On this occasion, the participants of the rallies observed one minute's silence.

Marking the occasion, schools, colleges, all the government, semi-government offices, in all towns of the division remained closed. While rallies were taken out by political and religious parties, minority community, social and cultural organizations, to condemn the Indian atrocities against the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK)and urged the international community to press the Indian government to give the Kashmiris their right of self-determination.

The rallies were participated by young generation including children, students, and scouts in all the talukas of all the five districts of Larkana division. The participants of the rallies praised the efforts being made by the present government on this vital issue and hoped that under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan this issue would be get resolved which is in the interest of both Pakistan and India.

Radio Pakistan Larkana and private radio channels broadcast special programmes, to mark the 'Kashmir Solidarity day' with great zeal and highlighting the importance of the Day.

In Larkana city, a big public protest rally was taken out from Government Pilot Higher Secondary School Larkana to express solidarity with the Kashmiri people, jointly led by the Additional Deputy Commissioner-II Larkana Muhammad Ali Gopang, District education Officer(Secondary) Larkana and Principal Government Boys Degree College Larkana.

People from all walks of life, including officers, trader's community, school students, Boy Scouts, workers of political parties, social workers, citizens and others participated in the rally.

The rally converted into a big public rally in Government Municipal Higher Secondary School Larkana after marching on main roads of the city with banners and placards, the participants were raising slogans for the early liberation of Kashmir and condemning the Indian atrocities in IIOJK, concluded in Sir Shah Nawaz Bhutto Memorial library Larkana.

The rally was addressed by Muhammad Ali Gopand, Altaf Mangi, Professor Allah Bux Soomro and others.

Muhammad Ali Gopang said "We are with the Kashmiri brethren in their struggle for freedom." He said," Kashmiris, on their own soil, are on the mercy of others which is the matter of sorry and of concern as well." He said the Kashmiris were freedom fighters, struggling for their freedom.

The speakers demanded for plebiscite in accordance with UNO's resolutions for Kashmir issue.

They paid glowing tributes to Kashmiris for their great sacrifices they have rendered for the liberation of their motherland. They said the atrocities being inflicted by Indian security forces have miserably failed to crush the freedom spirit in indomitable people of Kashmir.

The speakers strongly criticized the human rights violations by the Indian forces in IIOJK. They lauded the efforts of the President Dr. Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan to project the Kashmir issue on international platform.

In this connection, a rally was also taken-out by the Khaksar Tehrik Pakistan (KTP) Larkana which after marching through various routes of Larkana city was culminated at Pakistan Chowk Larkana.

Addressing on the occasion, the speakers demanded India to stop atrocities on Kashmirs forthwith and desist from the violation of human rights. Zegham Almashriqi, Anwar Ali Abro and others also spoke on the occasion.

Besides, a rally was taken out by the Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan Larkana chapter from its main office Bunder Road Larkana, led by Naib Amir JI Larkana District Advocate Ashique Hussain Dhamraho, Kahsif Saeed, Hafiz Nasarullah Channa, Ali Gul Chandio and others.

The rally marched through main roads of Larkana city. The participants, holding banners and placards, were raising slogans for the early liberation of Kashmir and condemning the Indian atrocities in IIOJK.

Those who addressed on the occasion included JI Larkana District Naib Amir Advocate Ashique Hussain Dhamraho, Hafiz Hafeezur Rehman Arain, Abdul Hameed Mughal, Ramiz Raja Shaikh, Ali Gul Chandio and others.

The speakers strongly criticized the human rights violations by the Indian forces in IIOJK. They paid glowing tributes to Kashmiri for their great sacrifices they have rendered for the liberation of their motherland.