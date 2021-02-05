Kashmir Solidarity Day observed in Larkana, other districts

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2021 ) :Kashmir Solidarity day was observed on Friday across Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad and Kandhkot-Kashmore districts of Larkana Division here on Friday to express solidarity with kashmiri people struggling for their right to self-determination.

Special prayers for the success of the movement of Kashmiri liberation were also offered for the solidarity, integrity and unity and prosperity of the Country and Muslim ummah.

On this occasion, the participants of the rallies observed one minute's silence.

Marking the occasion, schools, colleges, all the government, semi-government offices, in all towns of Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad and Kandhkot-Kashmore remained closed.

While processions were taken out by political and religious parties, minority community, social and cultural organizations, to condemn the Indian atrocities against the people of the held Kashmir and urged Indian government to give the Kashmiris the right of self-determination.

The rallies were participated by young generation included children, students, and scouts in all the talukas of all the five districts of Larkana Division. The protesters praised the efforts being made by the present government on this vital issue and hoped that under the dynamic leaderships of the President Dr. Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan this problem would be solved which is in the interest of both Pakistan and India.

Radio Pakistan Larkana and private radio channels broadcast special programmes, to mark the KashmirSolidarity day with great zeal and highlighting the importance of the Day.

In Larkana city, a big public protest rally was taken out from Government Pilot Higher Secondary School Larkana to express solidarity with the Kashmiri people, jointly led by the Additional Deputy Commissioner-I Larkana Ms. Sonia Kaleem.

Assistant Commissioner Larkana Ahmed Ali Soomro, District education Officer(Secondary) Larkana Aktar Hussain Korejo, Principal Government Pilot Higher Secondary School Larkana Allah Bux Soomro, Principal Government Degree College Larkana, Besides, people from all walks of life, including officers, trader's community, school students, Boy Scouts, workers of political parties, social workers, citizens and others participated in the rally.

The protest rally converted into a big public rally in Government Municipal Higher Secondary School Larkana after marching on main roads of the city with banners and placards, the participants were raising slogans for the early liberation of Kashmir and condemning the Indian atrocities in the held Kashmir valley, concluded in front of Press Club Larkana.

Addressing on the occasion, Sonia Kaleem, Ahmed Ali Soomro, Akhtar Hussain Korejo Professor Allah Bux Soomro and others.

Sonia Kaleem said," We are with the Kashmiri brethren in their struggle for freedom." She said," Kashmiris, on their own soil, are on the mercy of others which is the matter of sorry and of concern as well." She further said that Kashmiris were not terrorist, they are freedom fighters, who are kashmiris were not terrorists, they are freedom fighters, who are struggling for their freedom.

The speakers included Ahmed Ali Soomro, Akhtar Hussain Korejo Professor Allah Bux Soomro and others, said on the occasion we are here to voice against the barbaric acts of Indian forces on Kashmiris and demanded for plebiscite in accordance with UNO's resolutions.

The speakers lauded efforts of the President Dr. Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan for struggling hard to project the Kashmir issue on international platform.

In this connection, a protest rally was taken out by the National Peace Council of Pakistan(NPCP) Sindh chapter from Latif Nizamani Labour Hall Larkana and the protest rally after marching various routes of Larkana city which was terminated at Jinnah Bagh Chowk Larkana, with banners and placards, the participants were raising slogans for the early liberation ofKashmir and condemning the Indian atrocities in the held Kashmir valley.

The rally led by its Central Chairman Ghulam Mustafa Ansari, Chairman NPCP Sindh Ashique Pathan, SP Headquarters Larkana Muhammad Kaleem Malik, Assistant Commissioner Larkana Ahmed Ali Soomro, Officials of Shahbaz Rangers, District Chairman NPCP Mehmood Pathan and others.

Speaking on the occasion Central Chairman NPCP Ghulam Mustafa Ansari said we are here to voice against the barbaric acts of Indian forces on kashmiris and demanded for plebiscite in accordance with UNO's resolutions.

The speakers strongly criticized the human rights violations by the Indian forces in held Kashmir. They called upon the Muslim Ummah to forge unity in their ranks in order to foil conspiracies being hatched by anti-Muslim forces against the Muslims of the World.

Those who addressed on the occasion Ashique Pathan, Mehmood Pathan, Hafeez Ohgai and others.

A protest procession was also taken-out by the Khaksar Tehrik Pakistan (KTP) Larkana and the procession after marching various routes of Larkana city which was terminated at Pakistan Chowk Larkana. Addressing on the occasion, the speakers on the occasion demanded India to stop atrocities on Kashmirs forthwith and desist from the violation of human rights. Azam Mughal, Anwar Ali Abro and others also spoke on the occasion.

Besides, a protest procession was taken out by the Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan Larkana chapter from its main office Bunder Road Larkana, led by Advocate Ashique Hussain Dhamraho, Kahsif Saeed, Ali Gul Chandio and others.

Those who addressed on the occasion Advocate Ashique Hussain Dhamraho, Khasif Saeed, Hafiz Hafeezur Rehman Arain, Abdul Hameed Mughal, Ali Gul Chandio and others.

Speaking on the occasion Advocate Ashique Hussain Dhamraho said we are here to voice against the barbaric acts of Indian forces on kashmiris and demanded for plebiscite in accordance with UNO's resolutions.

A protest procession was also taken-out by the Pakistan Tehrik Insaf(PTI) Larkana District and the procession after marching various routes of Larkana city which was terminated at Jinnah Bagh Chowk Larkana. Addressing on the occasion, the speakers on the occasion demanded India to stop atrocities on Kashmirs forthwith and desist from the violation of human rights.

President PTI Larkana district Samiullah Abro, Advocate Abdul Rauf Korai and others also spoke on the occasion.

Besides, a protest procession was also taken-out by the Awami Shahree Itthad Larkana and the procession after marching various routes of Larkana city which was terminated in front of Press Club Larkana.

Addressing on the occasion, the speakers on the occasion demanded India to stop atrocities on Kashmirs forthwith and desist from the violation of human rights. Ayaz Hussain Jafferi, Shahid Rind, Tariq Badvi, Deedar Shaikhi and others also spoke on the occasion. Speakers addressing the rallies condemned Indian atrocities in the held valley. They targeted what they called "criminal silence" of the United Nations and human rights organizations over the continued brutalities in Kashmir by Indian forces.

Programmes were also held in Government Pilot Secondary School, IBA Public School, Government Girls College and others institutions and colleges in Larkana and Kambar-Shahdadkot districts on the occasion. Children sang songs and staged tableaux painting the picture of Indian atrocities in held Kashmir.