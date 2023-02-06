UrduPoint.com

Kashmir Solidarity Day Observed In Larkana With Traditional Zeal, Fervor

Kashmir Solidarity Day observed in Larkana with traditional zeal, fervor

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2023 ) :The Kashmir Solidarity day was observed throughout Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad and Kandhkot-Kashmore districts on Sunday to express solidarity with the Kashmiri people struggling for their inalienable right to self-determination and facing unprecedented atrocities by the hands of the cruel Indian security forces.

Special prayers for the success of the movement for Kashmiri freedom were also offered for the solidarity, integrity and unity, and prosperity of the country and Muslim ummah.

On this occasion, the participants of the rallies observed one minute's silence.

Marking the occasion, schools, colleges, all the government, and semi-government offices, in all towns of Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad and Kandhkot-Kashmore remained closed.

The rallies were participated by the young generation including children, students, and scouts in all the talukas of all the five districts of Larkana Division.

The protesters praised the efforts being made by the present government on this vital issue and hoped that under the dynamic leadership of President Dr. Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif this problem would be resolved which is in the interest of both Pakistan and India.

Radio Pakistan Larkana and private radio channels broadcasted special programs to mark Kashmir Solidarity day with great zeal.

Programmes were also held in Government Pilot Secondary school, IBA Public School, Government Girls College, and others institutions and colleges.

