Kashmir solidarity day observed in Lower Dir

LOWER DIR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2019 ) :People from different walks of life here Friday observed Kashmir solidarity day.

The day was observed under directives of Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower Saadat Hassan. The main function was held at Balambat under the supervision of AAC (Rev) Timergara, Syed Fahad Iftikhar.

Local elders, social figures, students and teachers participated the Kashmir Day function to express solidarity with the Kashmiris suppressed by the Indian forces.

The participants condemned the prolong lockdown in occupied Kashmir where Kashmiriris were facing shortage of food, medicines and no access of internet.

The Participants displaying banners inscribed with human rights violations in the occupied valley of Kashmir.

The Speakers demanded that the UNO and Human Rights Organizations must take serious notice of the situation in held Kashmir and give access to the international media to highlight the grave state of IHK to the world.