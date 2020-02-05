Kashmir Solidarity Day observed in Lower Dir

(@FahadShabbir)

LOWER DIR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2020 ) :Like others area of the province, Kashmir Solidarity Day was observed here Wednesday with a pledge to support Kashmir in their struggle against Indian oppression.

A rally in connection with the day was carried out from Teshsil Chowk that culminated at Press Club.

Holding banners and placards, the protestors condemned Indian brutalities against innocent Kashmiris in occupied valley.

Chanting slogans against Modi government they also demanded international organizations to take notice of ongoing Indian oppression in occupied valley.

Various events were also held in educational institutions in connection with the day wherein participants highlighted the cruelties of occupation forces in Kashmir.