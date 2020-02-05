UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kashmir Solidarity Day Observed In Lower Dir

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 05th February 2020 | 03:10 PM

Kashmir Solidarity Day observed in Lower Dir

Like others area of the province, Kashmir Solidarity Day was observed here Wednesday with a pledge to support Kashmir in their struggle against Indian oppression

LOWER DIR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2020 ) :Like others area of the province, Kashmir Solidarity Day was observed here Wednesday with a pledge to support Kashmir in their struggle against Indian oppression.

A rally in connection with the day was carried out from Teshsil Chowk that culminated at Press Club.

Holding banners and placards, the protestors condemned Indian brutalities against innocent Kashmiris in occupied valley.

Chanting slogans against Modi government they also demanded international organizations to take notice of ongoing Indian oppression in occupied valley.

Various events were also held in educational institutions in connection with the day wherein participants highlighted the cruelties of occupation forces in Kashmir.

Related Topics

India From Government

Recent Stories

Katy Perry named Asian charity ambassador by UK's ..

6 minutes ago

Governor's Message on Kashmir Solidarity Day

6 minutes ago

Shah Rukh Khan admires Shakira over outstanding pe ..

6 minutes ago

Yasir Hussain, Iqra Aziz extend gratitude to frien ..

6 minutes ago

Fake dacoity call, citizen arrested in faisalabad

13 minutes ago

4 booked on charge of stealing oil from Parco pipe ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.