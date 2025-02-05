“Kashmir Solidarity Day” observed in Multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) Like other parts of the country, Multan observed “Kashmir Solidarity Day” with great enthusiasm as the city's residents expressed their unwavering support for the people of Kashmir.

A grand rally was organized under the district administration's supervision, started from Raza Hall and concluded at Chowk Katchery in which officials from different departments, political figures and members of civil society actively participated, reaffirming their commitment to the Kashmir cause.

In this connection, a seminar was also held at Raza Hall, where speakers paid tribute to the sacrifices of the Kashmiri people for their right of self-determination. The national anthem was played and passionate speeches highlighted the struggle for self-determination by the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Deputy commissioner Muhammad Ali Bukhari, addressing the gathering, emphasized that the love for Kashmir runs deep in the hearts of Pakistanis. He stated that the Kashmiri people have kept the flame of freedom alive through their sacrifices and deserve the world's attention and support.

The speakers urged the international community to take decisive action in granting Kashmiris their right to self-determination. They condemned the decades-long oppression and emphasized that lasting peace in the region was impossible without a just resolution of the Kashmir issue as per the resolutions of the United Nation (UN).

The event concluded with prayers for the freedom of Kashmir and a renewed pledge to continue advocating for the rights of the oppressed people of the occupied valley.

Earlier, the Commissioner Multan Division Aamir Karim Khan in a statement expressed unwavering support for the people of Indian-occupied Kashmir. He stated that February 5 was a day to stand with Kashmiri brothers and sisters and expose India's brutal face to the world. He condemned India's actions, saying that the once-paradisaical valley has been turned into the world’s worst prison, with no precedent in history for such severe human rights violations.

He reaffirmed that Pakistan and its people will continue to support Kashmiris at every level, emphasizing that every Pakistani was an ambassador of the Kashmir cause on the global stage. He stressed that lasting peace in the region is impossible without resolving the Kashmir issue. Expressing solidarity with the oppressed people of the valley, he declared his voice aligned with theirs against Indian atrocities.

Later, various awareness programs, walks and events were organized across the Multan Division to educate the younger generation about the Kashmir issue and strengthen the national commitment to supporting the Kashmiri struggle.