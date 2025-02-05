Open Menu

Kashmir Solidarity Day Observed In Nawab Shah

Umer Jamshaid Published February 05, 2025 | 04:10 PM

Kashmir Solidarity day observed in Nawab Shah

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) Like other parts of the country, the Kashmir Solidarity Day was celebrated in District Shaheed Benazirabad in a befitting manner.

In this regard, a rally was taken out from the DC Secretariat that after marching city roads concluded at Nawabshah Press Club.

The rally was led by Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad on behalf of the District Administration.

The Kashmir Solidarity rally was participated by Assistant Commissioner Iqbal Ahmed Tunio, District education Officer Secondary Muhammad Saleem Bhatti, District Health Officer Primary Masood Ahmad Sahito, officers of all departments, social organizations, teachers, students and citizens participated in a large number

The participants of the rally were holding placards and banners and were chanting slogans Kashmir is the artery of Pakistan, and Kashmir is burning.

Talking to media representatives and rally participants at the end of the rally, the Deputy Commissioner said that on the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day, the Pakistani nation stands with its oppressed Kashmiri brothers.

DC said that the Kashmir freedom movement is in fact Pakistan completion movement.

He said that Pakistan cannot leave Kashmiri alone as Pakistan is incomplete without Kashmir.

He said that the state of Jammu and Kashmir is historically, geographically and culturally part of Pakistan. He said that the nation salutes the spirit of the passion of the people of Kashmir that runs as blood in the veins of every Pakistani.

He said that illegal steps taken by the modi government in occupied Jammu and Kashmir are a challenge for the international community.

He said that the Pakistani nation is standing side by side with Kashmir

He said that let India know that Pakistan will never leave Kashmiris alone. India should fulfil its promises made to Kashmiris and the international community.

On the other hand, rallies were also organized in all the four talukas of the district led by assistant commissioners.

APP/rzq-nsm

Recent Stories

UAE's foreign trade hit all-time-high of AED3 tril ..

UAE's foreign trade hit all-time-high of AED3 trillion by end of 2024: Mohammed ..

15 minutes ago
 New Zealand cricket team arrives in Pakistan for T ..

New Zealand cricket team arrives in Pakistan for Tri-nation series

37 minutes ago
 Cultural Foundation kicks off 2025 with diverse ac ..

Cultural Foundation kicks off 2025 with diverse activities

46 minutes ago
 Prince Karim Aga Khan of Ismaili Community passes ..

Prince Karim Aga Khan of Ismaili Community passes away in Lisbon

50 minutes ago
 Sharjah Consultative Council committee continues s ..

Sharjah Consultative Council committee continues supporting emirate's comprehens ..

2 hours ago
 Emirates Global Aluminium joins Dubai Future Forum ..

Emirates Global Aluminium joins Dubai Future Forum’s network of sponsors

2 hours ago
UAE Team ADQ partners with Analog to accelerate hu ..

UAE Team ADQ partners with Analog to accelerate human performance through AI

2 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed attends Zayed Award for Human F ..

Abdullah bin Zayed attends Zayed Award for Human Fraternity ceremony

2 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mubarak discusses football cooperation ..

Hamdan bin Mubarak discusses football cooperation with Kazakhstan

3 hours ago
 Bodour Al Qasimi inaugurates exhibition in Rome sh ..

Bodour Al Qasimi inaugurates exhibition in Rome showcasing Sharjah's ancient tie ..

3 hours ago
 UAE, Argentina explore new investment opportunitie ..

UAE, Argentina explore new investment opportunities

3 hours ago
 Abdulla Al Hamed visits 'Pearling Path' in Bahrain

Abdulla Al Hamed visits 'Pearling Path' in Bahrain

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan