Kashmir Solidarity day observed in Nawab Shah

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) Like other parts of the country, the Kashmir Solidarity Day was celebrated in District Shaheed Benazirabad in a befitting manner.

In this regard, a rally was taken out from the DC Secretariat that after marching city roads concluded at Nawabshah Press Club.

The rally was led by Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad on behalf of the District Administration.

The Kashmir Solidarity rally was participated by Assistant Commissioner Iqbal Ahmed Tunio, District education Officer Secondary Muhammad Saleem Bhatti, District Health Officer Primary Masood Ahmad Sahito, officers of all departments, social organizations, teachers, students and citizens participated in a large number

The participants of the rally were holding placards and banners and were chanting slogans Kashmir is the artery of Pakistan, and Kashmir is burning.

Talking to media representatives and rally participants at the end of the rally, the Deputy Commissioner said that on the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day, the Pakistani nation stands with its oppressed Kashmiri brothers.

DC said that the Kashmir freedom movement is in fact Pakistan completion movement.

He said that Pakistan cannot leave Kashmiri alone as Pakistan is incomplete without Kashmir.

He said that the state of Jammu and Kashmir is historically, geographically and culturally part of Pakistan. He said that the nation salutes the spirit of the passion of the people of Kashmir that runs as blood in the veins of every Pakistani.

He said that illegal steps taken by the modi government in occupied Jammu and Kashmir are a challenge for the international community.

He said that the Pakistani nation is standing side by side with Kashmir

He said that let India know that Pakistan will never leave Kashmiris alone. India should fulfil its promises made to Kashmiris and the international community.

On the other hand, rallies were also organized in all the four talukas of the district led by assistant commissioners.

APP/rzq-nsm