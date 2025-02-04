Open Menu

Kashmir Solidarity Day Observed In Nawabshah

Sumaira FH Published February 04, 2025 | 05:30 PM

Kashmir Solidarity day observed in Nawabshah

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) Like all over the country, the Kashmir Solidarity Day would be observed throughout the District Shaheed Benazirabad on February 05.

In this regard, a rally would be taken out by district administration from District Council High school One.

The rally after marching city roads would conclude at Nawabshah Press Club.

On this occasion, a one minute's silence would be observed for the martyrs of Kashmir.

Officers of all departments, citizens, representatives of social organizations would l participate in the rally.

