'Kashmir Solidarity Day' observed in northern Sindh

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2022 ) :People of Northern Sindh observed 'Kashmir Solidarity Day' on Saturday to express solidarity with the Kashmiri brethren and stressed for resolution of the longstanding Kashmir dispute as per their aspirations.

The day dawned with special prayers in 'Masajid' for the freedom of Kashmir and the emancipation of Kashmiri people from Indian subjugation. One-minute silence was observed to pay tributes to the Kashmiri martyrs.

In Sukkur, a rally was taken out by the district administration Sukkur from Municipal Stadium to Press Club which was led by Advisor to Sindh Chief Minister, Barrister Aslan Shaikh and participated by Deputy Commissioner Javed Ahmed, SSP Sanghaar Malik, District officers of different departments, representatives of NGOs, educationists, journalists and others.

The rallies, public meetings, functions and seminars were also held at Khairpur, Shikarpur, Ghotki, Jaccabababad and other districts of the northern Sindh to highlight the Indian brutalities in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK)and different aspects of the dispute.

These events were also aimed at drawing attention of the world community towards the plight of the people in the IIOJK. Local FM channels broadcasted special programmes featuring different dimensions of the issue.