Kashmir Solidarity Day observed in northern Sindh

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2021 ) :People of northern Sindh observed Kashmir Solidarity Day on Friday to highlight the Kashmiris' cause and the need for resolution of the longstanding dispute as per their aspirations.

The day dawned with special prayers at mosques for the freedom of Kashmiri people and their emancipation from Indian subjugation. One-minute silence was observed to pay tributes to the Kashmiri martyrs.

Human chains at Municipal Stadium Sukkur where Deputy Commissioner Sukkur Rana Adil Taswar, SSP Irfan Samo including district officers, children were also present while and other points were formed.

Rallies, public meetings, functions and seminars were held at Sukkur, Khairpur, Shikarpur, Ghotki, Jaccabababad and other districts of the northern Sindh to highlight the Indian brutalities in Occupied Kashmir and different aspects of the dispute.

These events were also aimed at drawing attention of the world community towards the plight of the people in the occupied territory. Local FM channels broadcasted special programmes featuring different dimensions of the issue.