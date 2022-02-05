UrduPoint.com

Kashmir Solidarity Day Observed In Private Schools, Colleges Of ICT

Published February 05, 2022

Kashmir Solidarity Day observed in private schools, colleges of ICT

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2022 ) :The private schools and colleges in Islamabad yesterday (Friday) observed the Kashmir Solidarity Day nationwide to highlight the atrocities of the Indian occupation forces in Kashmir.

The students dedicated the day to give moral support to the people of Kashmir and to recognize their long-standing freedom struggle till the day.

Roots International Schools and Colleges students and faculty started their day by organizing special morning assemblies to pay tribute to the determined Kashmiri brothers and sisters.

Students had made speeches and performed tableaus /skits in which plight of Kashmiri people was portrayed. Later in the day the students of Metropolitan International United College (MIUC) and RISC jointly organized a " Peace March" to show solidarity with people of Kashmir.

Faculty and students gave a message to the world that the hearts of Pakistanis and Kashmiris throb in unison.

A special documentary portraying the unabated and undeterred resilience of the Kashmiri people was also screened on the occasion.

This unity is certainly not a façade but the depiction of the sentiments of the people of Pakistan for the people of Kashmir with no other motive than that of empathy, affinity and harmony.

RISC Students prays for a peaceful settlement of the Kashmir conflict and paid homage to Kashmiri martyrs who lost their lives fighting for the freedom.

CEO RISC Mr. Walid Mushtaq said that Pakistan's solidarity with Kashmiris will continue until Kashmiris achieve their inalienable rights.

He reiterated that the Pakistan's continued moral, political and diplomatic support to the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) in their struggle for right to self-determination against the worst form of repression unleashed by the Indian security forces for several decades.

