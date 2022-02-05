Kashmir Solidarity Day observed in Punjab capital city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2022 ) :Like other parts of the country, Kashmir Solidarity Day was also observed in provincial capital on Saturday featuring various events to express sympathies with oppressed people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) and to highlight the importance of early settling down of this long-pending dispute so as to establish durable peace not only in the region but also in the world.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, in his special message on this occasion, regretted that the Indian government had written a new history of barbarity and savagery by committing unbearable brutalities in the IIOJ&K. Indian government was involved in the extrajudicial killing of innocent Kashmiris and Kashmiri youth are brutally murdered on daily basis.

Usman Buzdar said that there was no justification for the international community to keep silence over Indian atrocities and terrorism. He said that the nefarious designs of India to change the Muslim majority into a minority through genocide would be foiled. No one can isolate Kashmir from Pakistan and Pakistanis are standing firm beside their Kashmiris brethren.

Talking to media persons after inaugurating the upgradation project of polymer and plastic industry here at PCSIR (Pakistan Council for Scientific and Industrial Research), Federal Minister for Science and Technology Senator Shibli Faraz condemned the Indian atrocities on innocent Kashmiris and said that the day is not far when people of occupied Kashmir will get freedom from Indian yoke. The world community especially the United Nations Organization (UNO) must take strict notice of the grim situation in IIOJ&K and help resolve this grave issue at the earliest.

Lahore Press Club arranged a seminar on Kashmir where Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said that Pakistan under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan is effectively raising the voice of people of the occupied Kashmir at international forums for their just right to self-determination. He said, "It is of utmost importance that UNO should play its due role for implementing its resolutions related to Kashmir issue." Farrukh Habib said that revoking of special autonomy of IIOJ&K by Modi government had once again provided an opportunity for bringing Kashmir issue to the limelight in the world. He further said that the international journal Washington Post also termed the stripping off the special status of held Kashmir on August 5, 2019 as a black day of Indian democratic history. He said that international human rights organizations including Human Rights Watch and Genocide Watch have also exposed unprecedented atrocities of Indian forces on innocent Kashmiris. He appreciated overseas Pakistanis for playing significant role to highlight Kashmir cause in the world.

Senior Journalists Mujeeb ur Rehman Shami, Salman Ghani and others also addressed the seminar and gave suggestions to effectively propagate Kashmir issue abroad.

Alhamra Arts Council also organized a photographic exhibition and a walk to express solidarity with the people of IIOJK in their just struggle for self-determination. Artists also made symbolic chain of human hands and expressed their resolve to never leave Kashmiris in the lurch. Alhamra Arts Council Chairperson Muneeza Hashmi along with Alhamra Executive Director Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi inaugurated the exhibition. Artists in the photographic exhibition showed the freedom struggle of Kashmiris.

Alhamra Chairperson Muneeza Hashmi appreciated the work of the artists and said that Pakistan is standing firm with Kashmiri brethren. She said, "Sacrifices of Kashmiris will not go in vain." Alhamra Executive Director Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi said that Pakistani artists, writers, poets and scholars are raising IIOJ&K people's voice for freedom all over the world.

On occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day, Nazria Pakistan Trust (NPT) and Tehrik-e-Pakistan Workers Trust jointly organized a special seminar here at Aiwan Karkunan Tehrik-e-Pakistan. Renowned Kashmiri leader and Nazria Pakistan Forum (Azad Kashmir) President Maulana Muhammad Shafi Josh presided over the event. The seminar was attended and addressed by a large number of renowned journalists, columnists, industrialists, religious and political personalities, social figures, intellectuals, poets and philosophers.

The speakers said that Kashmir is the jugular vein of Pakistan and Kashmir issue is an incomplete agenda of partition of the sub-continent, and Pakistan is incomplete without having accession of Kashmir. All the political parties are on the same page regarding provision of self-determination right to people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. They said the aggression and sheer violations of human rights by one million brutal forces of India can never suppress the firm resolve of the people of occupied Kashmir for continuing struggle till achieving libration from the Indian clutches. They were very much optimistic that the sun of Kashmiris freedom from India will definitely rise very soon.

Maulana Muhammad Shafi Josh said that in 72 years of Kashmiris struggle, India has now crossed all limits of unleashing tyrannies against the Muslim living the IIOJ&K.

Meanwhile, Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Hasaan Khawer said in a media statement that people of IIOJ&K are facing Indian atrocities and brutalities for the last 74 years. He said that depriving the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir from their right of self determination was a question mark on the justice of the comity of nations.

Punjab Local Government and Community Development Department Minister Mian Mahmood ur Rasheed said that Indian tactics to eradicate Kashmiris' struggle for independence and freedom had failed in the past and would never succeed in the future too. Independence is the destiny of Kashmir. India's atrocities cannot obstruct Kashmiris' from their path to independence. Kashmiri people are facing the worst lockdown and the Modi government has started the ugly process of oppression in occupied Kashmir.

Mian Mahmood ur Rasheed said that Pakistan would continue to support its Kashmiri brothers. Prime Minister Imran Khan has highlighted the Kashmir issue at the international level due to which the support for Kashmiri people has increased all over the world.

Overseas Pakistanis Commission Punjab (OPC) Commissioner Syed Khadim Abbas said that the atrocities committed by the Indian Army on our Kashmiri brethrens in occupied Kashmir have caused great unrest all over the world. The United Nations should declare the Indian forces as terrorists. Kashmiris are sacrificing their lives for their independence with great bravery and courage. Pakistanis stood shoulder to shoulder with its Kashmiri brethren in every hour of trial. "We will never leave our Kashmiri brothers alone and they will be fully supported on diplomatic, political and human rights front."