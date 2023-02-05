UrduPoint.com

Kashmir Solidarity Day Observed In Shaheed Benazirabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 05, 2023 | 04:00 PM

Kashmir solidarity day observed in Shaheed Benazirabad

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2023 ) :Like other parts of the country, Kashmir Solidarity Day was observed in District Shaheed Benazirabad with full determination and enthusiasm.

In this regard a rally was taken out by district administration and led by Assistant Commissioner Nawabshah Ali Sher Jamali, which commenced from DC High Scholl and after marching city roads concluded at Nawabshah Press Club.

A one-minute silence was observed at the end of the rally. The rally participants were holding banners and placards inscribed with 'Kashmir would become Pakistan' 'Kashmir is the artery of Pakistan' 'Hindustan Murdabad and other slogans.

Addressing the rally participants, Assistant Commissioner Ali Sher Jamali, District education Officer Secondary Qurban Ali Rahu and others said that Kashmir Solidarity Day is an important day in history and the objective of its celebration is to remind the United Nations regarding the resolution submitted in favour of Kashmir.

Speakers said that people of Kashmir are not alone in their struggle but the whole nation is standing with Kashmiri brethren at this difficult time. The rally was participated by Additional Director Social Welfare Sabir Ali Qureshi, Information Officer Sher Muhammad Jamali, officials of different departments, representatives of social organization, teachers, citizens and students in large numbers.

On the other hand Kashmir Solidarity Day rallies led by Assistant Commissioners of tehsil Daur, Sakrand and Qazi Ahmed were also taken out in the respective jurisdictions. The Kashmir Solidarity Day was also observed at Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University under the title "Greater understanding for Kashmir cause". The rally participants expressed their support for the struggle of people of Kashmir for their right of self-determination.

A one-minute silence was observed by rally participants to pay homage to the martyrs of Kashmir struggle.

