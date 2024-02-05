Kashmir Solidarity Day Observed In Sialkot
Muhammad Irfan Published February 05, 2024 | 02:10 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2024) The main event was held at Kutchery Chowk Sialkot in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day to express solidarity with the Kashmiri people, in which Chief Executive Officer (CEO) education Authority Javed Iqbal, District Officer (DO) Secondary Malik Allahbad and students of various government schools and colleges were present and the people belonging to civil societies participated in large numbers.
The students presented speeches and national songs regarding the Kashmir issue.
After the ceremony, a rally was also taken out from Chowk Allama Iqbal to the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI).
The participants of the rally were carrying placards and banners written against the rights of Kashmiri people and the oppressed people and against Indian aggressions.
In the rally, the slogans of "Relationship with Kashmiris, La ilaha illallah, Kashmir bane ga Pakistan" were raised.
In the end, prayers were offered for the early independence of Kashmir and the development and prosperity of the nation.
