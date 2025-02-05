‘Kashmir Solidarity Day’ Observed In South Waziristan
Muhammad Irfan Published February 05, 2025 | 03:40 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) Like other parts of the country, ‘Kashmir Solidarity Day’ was observed in South Waziristan here on Wednesday.
In this regard, district administration South Waziristan organized a walk and ceremony which was attended by deputy commissioner of Lower Waziristan Muhammad Nasir Khan besides officers from various line departments, citizens, members of civil society, and media representatives.
The participants were holding placards inscribed with slogans against atrocities of the Indian forces against innocent Kashmiri people.
They demanded the rights to self-determination for the oppressed Kashmiri people.
The DC said February 5th serves as a day to highlight the struggle of the Kashmiri people for freedom and the atrocities committed by Indian forces.
He called on the international community to play its role in resolving the Kashmir issue according to the resolutions of the United Nations.
He said people of Pakistan, as well as the Kashmiri people living in Azad Kashmir and across the world, mark the day to express their full support with their oppressed brothers and sisters in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir(IIOJK).
Prayers were also offered for prosperity, peace of the country as well as for freedom of people of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir(IIOJK) from Indian yoke.
